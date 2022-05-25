Woman allegedly steals ex’s cash

A Baldwin County woman who allegedly stole money from the person with whom she had been living in Atmore, surrendered to county jail officials May 17 after learning that a warrant had been issued for her arrest....
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was beaten by a group of people who stole cell phones and the victim’s clothes Friday night, authorities said. Around 8 p.m., the man reported that he was visiting a friend at Royal Acres Trailer Park when an unknown black woman hit him in the head with her fist. Five unknown black men also began pummeling the victim until he fell to the ground, according to the Mobile Police Department. The subjects stole two cell phones along with clothing he was wearing, including his shoes, police said.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for the man believed to have shot a Family Dollar employee during a robbery. Surveillance footage obtained by the Mobile Police Department shows a man dressed in an orange hoodie walk into the Family Dollar armed with a gun. Officers were called to the store off Navco […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to life in prison after he robbed a Family Dollar Store in 2018. Herbert Hosea was given the mandatory sentence after he was found guilty of Robbery in the First degree. Hosea was found guilty of robbing a Family Dollar store at N. Broad Street. Hosea walked […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Satsuma man back in 2019. Michael Fletcher was sentenced after a Mobile County jury found him guilty of murdering David Beck-Shank. Beck-Shank was shot in his car at Northgate Drive South in Satsuma. Beck-Shank was shot after he […]
Two people were injured after a woman with felony warrants led Mobile police on a chase Friday morning that ended when she ran a red light and struck another vehicle, authorities said. Chanelle Rose Tolbert, 24, who has outstanding felony warrants with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office along with traffic...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released details about a deadly crash that happened on Friday night. Police officials say that around 9 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the intersection of Moffett Road and Moffett Court to a report of a vehicle collision. When officers arrived they found one vehicle in the east bound lanes of Moffett Road and the other vehicle on the south side of Moffett Road near a tree.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is on high alert, asking the public to be aware of 'glock switches.' It's a small device that converts a normally semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic firearm. The MPD said this is something everyone should be worried about. The MPD...
UPDATE 2:58 p.m.: Mobile police received a tip this morning about a suspect who had multiple warrants for their arrest at a motel on South Beltline Highway. Officers found Chanelle Rose Tolbert driving a red sedan and tried to stop her. Tolbert fled from the hotel and crashed into an uninvolved vehicle at Azalea Road […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A police chase ended with a crash at a busy intersection in Mobile Friday morning. The chased began at America’s Best Value Inn on South Beltline Highway after authorities received information that suspect Chanelle Rose Tolbert was there. Tolbert, 24, was wanted on felony warrants with the Mobile Sheriff’s Office and traffic warrants out of Saraland, according to the Mobile Police Department.
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The man accused of killing a woman at Pensacola Fitness was denied bond in his first court appearance on Thursday. Kennon Farrow, 39, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder. Police say he shot and killed 48-year-old Carla Williams at the gym around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. He's also...
Man led Bay Minette police on a 20-minute chase, had illegal handgun. Mobile, Ala. – (OBA) – A Florida man arrested in Baldwin County after a police chase was sentenced May 25 to 51 months in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. According...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Burglars work a “smash and grab” at a smoke shop in West Mobile. It happened Sunday around 3:17 a.m. at “The Cloud House” on Lott Road. Using a crow bar -- three masked suspects -- smash the front door and crawl inside the store. They got to work fast -- ransacking the store -- putting whatever they could in their black bags.
Atmore police arrested two local men over the past week for possession of drugs, including one who was issued a summons three months ago, when the county jail wasn’t accepting non-violent offenders. The most recent incident occurred May 19 and resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old James Clark Hadley,...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is injured following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County Saturday morning. Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred on Highway 293 off of the Mid-Bay Bridge. According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle rolled over and went through a wall at the Kelly...
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- One person was taken to the hospital after a "vapor explosion" at one of the food trucks at The Eatery in Gulf Breeze Friday morning, according to the fire marshal on-scene. The incident occurred around 9 a.m. at The Eatery on 1713 Woodlawn Way. One person...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have confirmed that a Grand Bay woman is dead after the vehicle she was a passenger in collided with a Jeep. Ila L. Shepard, 66, was the passenger in a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by Ashley A. Shepard-Holloman, who was taken to the hospital […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Marshals took two men into custody that were featured on WKRG’s Fugitive of the Week segment. Dereck Michael Robinson surrendered to law enforcement Thursday, May 26. Robinson violated his parole, which stemmed from a 2010 drug conviction in South Alabama. Robinson was featured on the WKRG’S segment which aired […]
