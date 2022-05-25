Video: New Hampshire gets some sun before weekend showers

LACONIA — Sales at Lakeside at Paugus Bay, a new luxury waterfront condominium community on Lake Winnipesaukee, have been exceptional to date. Jeremy Avery and Joe MacDonald of Roche Realty Group, exclusive marketing agents for Lakeside at Paugus Bay, have been very pleased with the results of their marketing efforts. The agents have 17 condominium homes under agreement out of 32 luxury units in the complex along the shores of the “Big Lake.” It is anticipated that phase two marketing will commence the second week of June as construction has moved along on the completion of the last two buildings within a layout of four total buildings along the shoreline.
