Rockville, MN

Keep an Eye Out for Missing Cattle Around Rockville

By Abbey
 3 days ago
(Photo above is not a picture of the actual missing cattle.) The Stearns County Sheriff is asking people to keep an eye out for some missing cattle from the Rockville area. In a post shared to Facebook, the sheriff's office wrote:. A case of missing cattle has been reported....

KFIL Radio

Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed In Thursday Crash

Ham Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - It appears speed and careless driving were factors in a deadly crash involving a motorcycle north of the Twin Cities metro on Thursday. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. It happened around 5:30 pm in Ham Lake.
HAM LAKE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Metro teen dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration. A metro teenager has died from COVID-19, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Health. The teen, from Hennepin County, was between 15 and 19 years old, according...
MINNESOTA STATE
elkrivermn.gov

ERPD Resident Alert - May 27, 2022

Update: 7:31 p.m. (May 27, 2022) Detectives from the Elk River Police Department have identified a juvenile suspect who admitted to calling in a bomb threat. Charges are being pursued. _____________________________________. Elk River Police received a call from Caribou (18157 Carson Ct NW) just before 3:00 p.m. today, stating they...
ELK RIVER, MN
County
Stearns County, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Stearns County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Rockville, MN
kduz.com

Theft at Hutchinson Construction Site

Hutchinson Police are investigating after getting a report of theft that occurred at a construction site Tuesday morning in the 200 Block of Washington Avenue. A construction employee from one company reported that 6 Milwaukee Fusion Batteries and 6 Milwaukee battery chargers had been taken. The approximate loss value is $1,200.00.
HUTCHINSON, MN
Bring Me The News

Pilfered peony plant prompts police probe

Police in Wayzata are on the lookout for a light-fingered, green-fingered thief who poached a peony from Wayzata City Hall gardens. It's a Fern Leaf Peony (Paeonia tenuifolia) which was last seen in "almost blooming" condition before it went missing. "We believe the crime occurred between Monday morning and today,...
WAYZATA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota man facing several charges following police standoff

(St. Cloud, MN) -- A central Minnesota man faces 12 felony charges following an eight-hour standoff, during which police say he fired a gun through a wall into an area where investigators had been standing minutes before. The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force raided an apartment Tuesday on suspicion that 37-year-old Shawn Jacobs was distributing meth and other controlled substances, plus unlawfully possessing firearms.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Kandiyohi Co. Sheriff: Death Possibly Drug Related

NEW LONDON -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found unconscious inside a vehicle. At about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday deputies responded to a report of an unconscious 31-year-old man in a vehicle just west of New London. The man was taken to CentraCare Hospital in...
NEW LONDON, MN
Bring Me The News

Police: 18-year-old woman carjacked outside Plymouth Target

An 18-year-old was a victim of an armed carjacking outside a Plymouth Target Wednesday night, police say. Plymouth Police Department said the incident happened in the parking lot of the Target at 4175 Vinewood Lane at 9:49 p.m. The woman was confronted by two males who were armed with handguns. Authorities say the victim did not know the suspects.
PLYMOUTH, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

State Patrol Gets Training in Communication

CAMP RIPLEY -- The Minnesota State Patrol is getting training in effective communication. Through June 16th, State Patrol officers will attend regional training seminars about First Amendment considerations and interacting with the media. Camp Ripley hosted the training for dozens of central Minnesota officers Thursday. Colonel Matt Langer, chief of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
lptv.org

Fire South of Aitkin Results in Three Deaths

A house fire south of Aitkin has killed three people. In the early morning hours of May 22nd, the Aitkin Fire Department, the Garrison Fire Department, and Aitkin County deputies arrived on the scene of a trailer home fire in Wealthwood Township, just north of Mille Lacs Lake. The structure was fully engulfed and collapsed in on itself. Emergency responders managed to extinguish the fire. Along with the State Fire Marshal, they began to sift through the charred debris.
AITKIN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 18, Carjacked At Gunpoint In Plymouth, Police Say

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Plymouth say an 18-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night. The woman was uninjured, police said. Two men with handguns approached her the parking lot of Target on Vinewood Lane just before 10 p.m. and stole her vehicle, according to police. Officers spotted the vehicle as the men were driving from the scene and chased them on Highway 55 into Minneapolis before abandoning the pursuit. Police later found the vehicle in north Minneapolis. No one has been arrested, and police say they are investigating.
PLYMOUTH, MN
willmarradio.com

Death of New London man investigated as possible overdose

(New London MN-) The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a New London man as a possible drug overdose. In a news release, Detective Sergeant Kent Bauman says just past midnight Wednesday morning they were called to the area of Highway 71 and County Road 40, west of New London, where a 32-year-old man was found unconscious in a motor vehicle. Ryan Aalderks was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Willmar and later transferred to CentraCare in St. Cloud, where Aalderks died. Bauman says the investigation into his death began with the possible cause being an overdose of an illegal controlled substance. Aalderks' body was taken to The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey for an autopsy. The case remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene were New London Ambulance, Lakes Area First Responders and CentraCare Ambulance.
NEW LONDON, MN
WDIO-TV

Search underway for missing Garrison man

Police say they have started a search for a man who was last seen more than a month ago. According to Mille Lacs Band Tribal Police, a search began Friday for 30-year-old Matthew James Chapel, Jr., of Garrison. Officials say they were notified of Chapel’s disappearance on May 19, and...
GARRISON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Over $10,000 worth of catalytic converters and copper stolen near New York Mills

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Approximately $6,500 worth of catalytic converters and about $4-5,000 worth of copper optic scrap cable were stolen out of a secured building. The Otter Tail county Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary from an individual stating that someone had broken into their building in Newton Township east of New York Mills. They stated it either happened late sometime Saturday, May 21st or early in the morning of Sunday, May 22nd.
FARGO, ND
St. Cloud, MN
