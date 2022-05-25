ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested in downtown Lafayette shooting that injured two earlier this month, police say

By CATHERINE ZEILMAN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person has been arrested in connection with a downtown Lafayette shooting that injured two people earlier this month, police said. Shannon Phillips, 29, of New Iberia...

theadvocate.com

Child, 4, injured in accidental shooting; Police arrest man they say left gun unattended

After a four-year-old boy was injured playing with a gun he found, Baton Rouge Police arrested the child's uncle, who they say left the weapon unattended. According to BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, the incident occurred at a family member's home around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, when the 4-year-old and another child found the gun and began playing with it. One of the children then accidentally fired the weapon, injuring the 4-year-old boy.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Car Lot Owner Charged with Shooting at His Own Customer

Owning and running your own business is very difficult. There are a thousand things to stay on top of, and one of the most important among them is your interaction with customers. Even if things get heated and a bit testy, you should try to keep your cool. Above all, you should try your best to refrain from shooting at them - that's just bad for business.
NEW IBERIA, LA
wbrz.com

4-year-old shot with unsecured gun, police make arrest

BATON ROUGE - Police said a man left a gun unattended, leading to two kids finding the gun and playing with it. While they were playing with it, it was fired, hitting a 4-year-old. The shooting happened around 6:30 Thursday evening on Erie Street in Baton Rouge. The child was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man injured in Crowley shooting on East Andrus Street

A man was struck in the leg during a Crowley shooting on Wednesday, police say. Officers with the Crowley Police Department responded to a call about gunfire in the 500 block of East Andrus Street on Wednesday and upon arrival saw several suspects running into a local apartment. Several spent casings were recovered from the roadway, Chief Jimmy Broussard said in a statement.
CROWLEY, LA
theadvocate.com

Boy, 4, taken to hospital after accidental shooting, Baton Rouge police say

A 4-year-old boy was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries Thursday evening after being injured in an accidental shooting, police say. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said an adult brought the child to Baton Rouge General on Florida Boulevard for treatment. Authorities are still investigating the incident. No...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Officials searching for man involved in shooting outside Prairieville restaurant, APSO says

Authorities are searching for a man involved in a Wednesday night shooting that injured one in Prairieville, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. Deputies say Justin Boudreax, 29, of Raceland, and James Sims of Baton Rouge, were arguing at a restaurant at on Airline Highway around 9:40 p.m. when the two exchanged gunfire, according to press release.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur police confirm they are investigating a body found on Ruth Street. The grim discovery was made this morning and the investigation is still ongoing. People in the area told 7News there is a heavy homeless population in the area along the canal where the body...
SULPHUR, LA
KATC News

UPDATE: "Victim" in May 8 shooting now booked in incident

One of the people shot during in downtown Lafayette on May 8 incident has now been booked into jail in connection with the incident. Shannon Phillips, 29, of New Iberia, was booked with illegal discharge of weapons, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal carrying of weapons. He was one of two people wounded in the May 8 shooting, police say.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette Officer Indicted; Two Others Cleared of Charges

A former Lafayette Police Officer is formally charged in connection with the beating of a man during a 2021 incident. A grand jury indicted Marvin Martin on malfeasance in office and second-degree battery charges. Martin, a former college football player, is accused of beating Jonathon Alvey during the April 15, 2021 encounter. According to a federal lawsuit filed by Alvey against Martin and the Lafayette Police Department, Martin threw Alvey to his knees and then to the ground after arriving on the scene. The suit also accuses Martin of beating Alvey while Alvey was on the ground until another responding officer arrived on scene. The suit further alleges that Martin arrested Alvey on a resisting arrest charge without having probable cause to make that arrest.
LAFAYETTE, LA

