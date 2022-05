WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A rally is being held Thursday morning on Capitol Hill to push lawmakers to take action to stop mass shootings in the U.S. There have been 27 school shootings in 2022. While America mourns the 21 children and teachers killed in Texas on Tuesday, the politicians who have the power to change the country's gun laws remain at odds.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO