Sedalia, MO

Sedalia Man Arrested for Driving While Suspended

By Randy Kirby
 3 days ago
Pettis County Deputies spotted an individual Saturday evening who they knew to have a warrant for his arrest, and also had a suspended driving status. Deputies attempted to stop...

Awesome 92.3

MSHP Arrest Reports for May 27, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Savannah T. Stetzenbach of Sedalia at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday in Johnson County. She was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. Stetzenbach was taken to the Johnson County Jail on a 12-hour hold. The...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

UTV Crash Near Hamilton Injures Two Area Residents

HAMILTON, MO – A Hamilton man was life flighted to a Kansas City hospital following an accident in Caldwell County Friday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred around 11:40 pm. Eighteen-year old Chastin Bowen and 20-year old Isaac Evans, both of Hamilton, were riding a Polaris Ranger UTV on Nettleton Road, three miles southeast of Hamilton. Evans was failing to negotiate a curve when Bowen grabbed the steering wheel. The UTV went off the west side of the roadway and overturned. Both Bowen and Evans were ejected.
HAMILTON, MO
kchi.com

Two In Custody For Alleged Involuntary Manslaughter

Charges of Alleged involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance, resulted in the arrested of 46-year-old Daisy Lee Maddox of Brookfield and 47-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser of Chula. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and Chillicothe Police Department booked the two into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. Further details of the investigations have not been released. The warrants were issued by the Livingston County Court. Both are held with no bond allowed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Sedalia Police Reports For May 26, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday morning, Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of West 7th Street and South Quincy Avenue for a speeding violation. The driver was identified, and found to have a municipal warrant for Failure to Appear on original charges of Driving While Suspended. Morgan T. Foote, 24, of Sedalia, was arrested on the warrant and transported to the Pettis County Jail with a $100 cash only bond.
SEDALIA, MO
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For May 27, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, Pettis County Deputies conducted a warrant check at the Phillips 66 store, 216 West Broadway Boulevard. Subsequently, Tanner Leary, 22, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest. Leary was transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked on a Saline County warrant for Stealing with a bond set at $2,000 cash or surety.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Phelps County woman, Pulaski County man arrested on drug charges in Texas County

A Phelps County woman and a Pulaski County man are arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop in Texas County. The Texas County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a pickup truck on Harry Road in the Licking area around 1:00 Thursday morning for a registration violation. The deputy gained consent to search the vehicle and as the driver stepped out, she dropped a container. The deputy says methamphetamine was found in the container. Another three bags, each containing about four grams of methamphetamine, were found in the truck, along with drug paraphernalia.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Gallatin man facing multiple felony charges after attempting to set his brother on fire

A Gallatin man faces three felonies after he allegedly attempted to set his brother on fire in Gallatin on May 26th. Online court information shows 32-year-old Andrew Dale Bauer has been charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. He has also been charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. Bond was denied.
GALLATIN, MO
northeastnews.net

Woman shot by KCPD at Family Dollar

The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) officer-involved shooting at Family Dollar near Sixth and Prospect tonight. Around 7:50 p.m., KCPD officers following up on a previous dispatch from the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department (KCKPD). “Kansas City, Kan., Police had dispatched over their...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Gallatin man killed, Cameron man injured in crash on Interstate 635 in Kansas

A Gallatin man was killed and a person from Cameron was injured in a crash late Thursday afternoon in Wyandotte County, Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports 51-year-old Dwayne Stout of Gallatin died Thursday night three hours after the crash occurred on Interstate 635. The body was taken to Frontier Forensics for further examination.
GALLATIN, MO
Sedalia Man Found Sleeping At Bank Arrested For DWI

Sedalia Police responded to Central Bank, 400 W. Broadway, on Monday night at 11:10 p.m., for a report of a subject sleeping in the ATM line. Officers performed standardized sobriety tests on the subject and determined that 26-year-old Darren Alexander Morey of Sedalia was driving while intoxicated. Morey was also...
SEDALIA, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Woman Charged With Decapitating Son Ruled Cray

Today we get an update on one of the most horrific crimes in local history. Here's the postscript and wrist slap . . . Tasha Haefs, 35, who appeared in court virtually with her attorney, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of her son, Karvel Stevens. Haefs is accused of killing and decapitating Karvel and a dog inside a home in the 7300 block of Indiana Avenue on Feb. 15.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Driver Sought In Pedestrian Fatality Following Police Chase

Police in Kansas City are searching for a driver of a stolen pickup truck they say fatally hit a pedestrian as it fled from officers. The chase began Wednesday afternoon on Kansas City’s east side when officers spotted the stolen pickup and tried to pull it over at Independence and Topping, police said in a news release. The truck fled, ramming a patrol car in the process.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Facing Murder Conspiracy Trial, Leigh Ann Bauman Checks Into Rehab After Boozy Bond Violation

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Former Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent Leigh Ann Bauman is once again in trouble, and this time she’s landed in rehab. Bauman was reportedly seen in Columbia on May 19, 2022 drinking at a local watering hole, and witnesses called the Columbia Police Department, as reported by KMIZ 17. Court records indicate Bauman received a visit from the Columbia PD at her hotel room after receipts verified she had been at the bar drinking. After being tested by law enforcement, records show she had levels of alcohol and THC, both violations of her bond conditions set forth in Camden County Court in a 2021 murder-for-hire conspiracy case that made global headlines. Bauman is accused of trying to hire someone to murder her former mother-in-law; the former friend from whom she was allegedly seeking help in the murder conspiracy ended up going to law enforcement and is a key witness in the case.
COLUMBIA, MO
Green Ridge Man Arrested on Warrants After Foot Chase

On Sunday night, Pettis County Deputies observed a black BMW believed to be occupied by an individual with a warrant. Deputies would later make contact with this vehicle in the area of Dove Road and Wisdom Road in Green Ridge. After a brief foot pursuit, the occupant was identified as 30-year-old Kalmon Roth of Green Ridge.
GREEN RIDGE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

