Omaha, NE

CWS is just around the corner, MECA says job positions are still available

By Jessica Salinas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The College World Series is only 23 days away. As college baseball fans are gearing up to make their way to Omaha. Many are still looking to fill positions to help with...

thewayneherald.com

Leadership Nebraska selects local participant

The NE Chamber Foundation has announced that Brittany Webber has been selected to participate in Leadership Nebraska Class XIV. Brittany is a Customer Relations Representative at State Nebraska Bank & Trust in Wayne. Her responsibilities include opening new accounts, troubleshooting online and mobile banking issues, monthly bank statement proof work and publishing, and social media and website management.
iuhoosiers.com

Season Ends in B1G Semifinals

OMAHA, Neb. – In its second game of the day at the Big Ten Tournament, the Indiana baseball program saw its season end in a 14-2 defeat at the hands of second-seeded Rutgers in a game that ended at 3:10 a.m. on Charles Schwab Field. Rutgers (44-14) opened the...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Rally House Opens First Nebraska Store in Omaha Area

PAPILLION, Neb., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the opening of Rally House Shadow Lake, this locally motivated and family-owned sports and merchandise retailer officially plants itself in the Omaha market. This new Rally House location provides proud area fans with an extensive assortment of top-notch apparel and accessories. Customers will find an array of local merchandise alongside team gear for fan favorites like the Cornhuskers, Hawkeyes, and Chiefs.
klkntv.com

Home-care co-ops could ease the senior living crisis in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With more senior living facilities closing in Nebraska, many people are looking for immediate solutions. One idea that is fairly new may be able to help, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is trying to introduce it in Nebraska. Home-care worker cooperatives are successful in both...
foxnebraska.com

Three Nebraska schools will soon have state-of-the-art fitness centers

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — Students at three Nebraska schools will soon enjoy state-of-the-art fitness centers. Earlier this month, Governor Pete Ricketts and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced the three Nebraska schools. The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign...
NebraskaTV

NSP preparing for busy Memorial Day Weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. — As travelers hit the roads to mark the start of summer, Nebraska troopers will be working to keep the roads safe this weekend. In northeast Nebraska, troopers will be teaming up with local law enforcement to patrol several major highways. The efforts include operations in Norfolk, Columbus, South Sioux City, Schuyler, and other areas from May 27 through May 31.
WOWT

BREAKING: Fresh look at Nebraska's multi-sports complex

Warmer for Memorial Day weekend with increasing storm chances. Monday is a 6 First Alert Day. The Nebraska Public Health Laboratory at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is on alert for monkeypox. Excitement builds for Cunningham Lake opening. Updated: 5 hours ago. For some people, the holiday weekend is...
WOWT

Omaha zoo unveils changes for summer season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you are headed to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium this summer, expect some major new changes and upgrades. The first one starts before you even get inside: You can now buy your tickets from a kiosk. “We’ve replaced ticketing windows with kiosks, we’ve...
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska government building to be renamed for Chief Standing Bear

LINCOLN — A tired, 1960s-era government office building is about to be revamped and renamed in recognition of a Nebraska icon whose place in history also has seen a revival of sorts. Come July, the Executive Building just west of the State Capitol will be officially dedicated as the...
WOWT

Excitement builds for Cunningham Lake opening

Nebraska has a new U.S. acting attorney. Warmer for Memorial Day weekend with increasing storm chances. Monday is a 6 First Alert Day. The Nebraska Public Health Laboratory at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is on alert for monkeypox.
omahamagazine.com

Architecture: Omaha Heritage Home in Good Hands

The Gifford House reflects the discerning tastes of the patrician Omaha family that built it in 1923. The grand Tudor Revival at 3636 Burt St. was originally the home of society-civic leaders Dr. Harold Gifford and his wife, Mary Louise. He was an ophthalmologist, educator, amateur naturalist, hotel developer, and philanthropist. She reportedly designed the home, whose big open rooms, crown molding, coffered ceilings, leaded glass windows, and other finely crafted details lend it “a timeless look,” said Omaha real estate broker Tim Reeder, who specializes in buying and selling old and historic homes. He’s long admired its stately beauty and unfussy “fancy, high style.”
omahamagazine.com

The City Lights Of the Dreessen Farm

Approximately 12 miles north of Village Pointe in Omaha, between dusty grain bins, there is an old metal barn full of cherry red tractors. The Dreessens, a multi-generational family of farmers, congregate here often after long days of working the land. They are generous to guests with cold ones and are inclusive in their shop talk. Many visitors wander in from neighboring crop fields, and frequently. Taylor Dreessen, 23, is the youngest Dreessen still farming.
1011now.com

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start to summer, and we have a few events you can check out in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. Zipline’s Final Friday: Dirty Talker+ Powerful Science. You don’t want to miss Zipline’s Final Friday...
1011now.com

World’s largest American flag hot air balloon in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What is described as the world’s largest American flag hot air balloon lifted off above Omaha Friday morning. It will be part of a larger event Friday evening. Friday morning’s liftoff was near an entrance at Lake Zorinsky. The balloon named America One has a...
WOWT

Burger Battle draws friendly competition to Stinson Park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With Memorial Day weekend happening now, one event saw some competition at Stinson Park. It’s all fun and games, eye-popping burgers, and friendly competition. It’s a Burger Battle at Stinson Park. This is the first of its kind. A handful of burger shops were...
OMAHA, NE

