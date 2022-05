US firearms manufacturer Daniel Defense has withdrawn from this weekend’s National Rifle Association (NRA) conference in Houston, Texas, after one of its AR-15 semi-automatic rifles was found to have been used by the teen gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde in the same state on Tuesday.High school dropout Salvador Ramos, 18, entered the school via an unlocked rear door, barricaded himself inside a packed classroom and shot dead 21 people, most of them children aged nine and 10, over the course of an hour before US Border Patrol agents finally burst...

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO