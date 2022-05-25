Biden Works Off-script to Erase Trump’s Legacy in Asia.

President Joe Biden’s unambiguous statement Monday that he was willing to engage militarily to defend Taiwan against a Chinese invasion was not the first time a US president caught his national security aides off guard in Tokyo.

In 2019, President Donald Trump told a news conference in the same gilt-trimmed room at the Akasaka Palace that he was not “personally bothered” by North Korean short-range missile launches, a sentiment that put him at odds with his host, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was standing three feet away and whose country lies within those weapons’ range.

Each man’s remark elicited surprised looks from his team, which included national security experts and senior diplomats seated nearby. Following that, both men’s staffers attempted to clarify.

The two events, which are almost three years apart, clearly demonstrate stylistic similarities between the current President and his predecessor.

However, as Biden departs Asia after a visit marred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the moments also reveal the sometimes-dramatic measures the current President is ready to take to demonstrate to the world that American duties and leadership have outlasted Trump’s presidency.

If anything, Biden’s proclivity for taking a more aggressive stance than his government is willing to take reflects a desire to completely erase the lingering memories of Trump, swinging the pendulum so far in the opposite direction that allies are left in no doubt about his views — even as his team’s attempts to explain them muddy things even more.

It wasn’t the first time Biden appeared to contradict official US policy. He punctuated a visit to Poland the last time he travelled thereby proclaiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.”

He accused Putin of being a war criminal and of genocide before the State Department had formally proclaimed either.

Even Biden’s remark on Taiwan this week was not the first time during his administration that he sparked a scramble to ensure the US was not abruptly changing policy. It had been the third time.

Following that, a White House official stated that US policy remained unchanged, and Biden himself stated a day later that the US strategy of strategic ambiguity was unchanged.

However, it was evident from Biden’s statements that something had changed, at least in the broader global environment: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As he travelled around Asia this week, it was clear that the calculus toward China has evolved as the war drags on.

“The notion that Taiwan can be taken by force — just taken by force — is just unsuitable. It will destabilise the entire region, and it will be a repeat of what happened in Ukraine.

As a result, it’s an even greater burden “During a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, President Obama said.

Many presidents have followed this path and been chastised for it, including former President George W. Bush, who was chastised by then-Senator Joe Biden for adopting bellicose language during an interview in May 2001.

Bush had stated that the US had a commitment to defend Taiwan with “whatever it takes,” including the entire power of the American military, if it was attacked by China.

In a Washington Post op-ed at the time, Biden wrote about Bush, saying, “In this case, though, his lack of attention to detail has harmed the United States’ credibility among allies and caused confusion throughout the Pacific Rim. Words are important.

Biden’s first trip to Asia since assuming office, which came later in his presidency than he might have liked, looked designed in many ways to separate himself from his predecessor’s norm-breaking years.

In Seoul, he and new President Yoon Suk Yeol said they would look at expanding joint military drills between their two countries, which Trump had stopped because he thought they were too expensive and potentially provocative as he worked to bring Kim Jong Un to the table.

When asked if he would meet with Kim, Biden said the North Korean ruler would have to be “sincere and serious,” which Trump did not require during their three meetings.

Biden stated in Tokyo that he was considering reducing tariffs on China imposed by his predecessor, but said he didn’t want them lifted, despite an internal debate about it.

Even Biden’s response to Taiwan contrasted sharply with Trump’s unwillingness to provide US military support to partners and allies abroad, especially when attempting to build a personal relationship with the prospective aggressor.

If Biden’s freelancing has a pattern, it’s a willingness to put despotic countries on notice, even as his own government is falling behind.

When Trump made offhand foreign policy pronouncements that astonished his team, it typically went in a different direction: siding with Putin against his own intelligence services in Helsinki, for example, or crossing the Korean border for a photo op with Kim.

Both resulted in frenzied cleaning efforts. Officials from the Biden administration have been left to clarify the President’s statements in public, which have sparked outrage in Moscow and Beijing. Some international leaders, including as French President Emmanuel Macron, have urged against further escalation.

However, Biden’s casual remarks, notably on Russia’s war in Ukraine, generated relatively minor concern behind the scenes, according to people familiar with the situation, and it was mostly about getting ahead of legal processes.

Meanwhile, Biden has privately stated that there is little time to spare in exposing Putin’s actions for what they are.

According to Biden’s advisers, the President speaks from the heart and doesn’t hide his emotions, which has led to some of his most high-profile ad-libs.

His claims that Putin is a war criminal and is committing genocide went far beyond US government policy, but aides saw them as Biden expressing urgency in light of the catastrophic situation in Ukraine.

“He expresses himself honestly. After Biden claimed in Warsaw that Putin “cannot remain in power, he speaks what he feels,” communications director Kate Bedingfield said “a statement that was quickly followed by a clarification statement ascribed solely to a White House official.

Clean-up efforts have occasionally sparked their own backlash. They’re meant to clarify, but they frequently seem to imply — typically anonymously — that Biden didn’t mean what he said outright.

It can reinforce the perception that the President is out of control if his advisors appear to be unduly controlling in their treatment of him.

With that critique in mind, Biden decided to address the comment himself when the President returned home from a European trip that had many instances of his statements prompting clean-up from his aides.

His team prepared a notecard with exactly how he should answer a few specific questions concerning the statement before he arrived at the White House:

It stated, “I was expressing the moral outrage I felt toward this man’s acts.” “I wasn’t advocating for a policy shift.”