ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

More Than 80 US Senators Have Pledged to Speed Up the NATO Membership of Sweden and Finland.

By Nayla
Blogging Big Blue
Blogging Big Blue
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29yfxs_0fpjv5zP00

CNN’s Jennifer Hansler bipartisan coalition of more than 80 senators has pledged to expedite the Senate’s acceptance of Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership applications and has urged President Joe Biden to do the same in the executive branch.

The senators also expressed their “complete support for the United States to provide mutual security assurances to the governments of Sweden and Finland” in a letter to Biden sent Tuesday.

“Should these two allies face threats or acts of aggression before their possible accession to the alliance, the United States should give its full support,” the senators wrote, led by Senate NATO Observer Group co-chairs Democrat Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Thom Tillis.

Last Wednesday, Sweden and Finland filed their NATO membership bids at the same time, signalling a dramatic geopolitical change prompted by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The two countries had long been defensive alliance partners, but the conflict led them to seek full membership.

At the White House on Thursday, Biden met with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, expressing strong support for their membership.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32WScX_0fpjv5zP00

“While Finland and Sweden are in this accession process, the President, Prime Minister, and I pledged to work together to remain vigilant against threats to our common security and to discourage and resist any aggression,” Biden said after the meeting.

NATO produces accession protocols to the Washington Treaty — NATO’s founding treaty — as part of the accession process, which is forwarded to each NATO member to be signed and ratified.

In the United States, the new members must be approved by two-thirds of the Senate.

The senators stated in their letter that they “take seriously (their) duty in advising and consenting to NATO enlargement,” and that they will work with the government and their colleagues to ensure that Finland and Sweden’s applications are “quickly assessed and approved by the Senate.”

“The NATO Alliance has proven to be our strongest defence against the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, not only to help our Ukrainian friends in this critical moment but also to ensure global stability and preserve democracy around the world,” Shaheen said in a statement to CNN.

The historic efforts of Sweden and Finland to join NATO demonstrate how critical NATO is to achieving those goals,” the New Hampshire Democrat stated.

“Time is of the essence, and the US must move rapidly while encouraging its NATO allies to do the same.”

New member states must be approved by all NATO members unanimously. Turkey has stated that it does not favour Finland and Sweden joining NATO at this time.

Last week, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US is “confident” that Turkey’s objections would be resolved and that the Alliance will be able to establish a consensus on the accession process for Finland and Sweden.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Sauli Niinistö
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
AFP

Despite high gas prices, US refiners strain to meet summer demand

Only time will tell how much record US prices at the pump will dent driving demand this summer, but don't expect a significant increase in gasoline supply from American refineries. "Right now, demand is drawing down that storage much faster than it can be replaced, depleting inventories and driving refined product prices higher.
TRAFFIC
Blogging Big Blue

Blogging Big Blue

New York City, NY
897
Followers
1K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

 https://www.bloggingbigblue.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy