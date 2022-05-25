More Than 80 US Senators Have Pledged to Speed Up the NATO Membership of Sweden and Finland.

CNN’s Jennifer Hansler bipartisan coalition of more than 80 senators has pledged to expedite the Senate’s acceptance of Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership applications and has urged President Joe Biden to do the same in the executive branch.

The senators also expressed their “complete support for the United States to provide mutual security assurances to the governments of Sweden and Finland” in a letter to Biden sent Tuesday.

“Should these two allies face threats or acts of aggression before their possible accession to the alliance, the United States should give its full support,” the senators wrote, led by Senate NATO Observer Group co-chairs Democrat Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Thom Tillis.

Last Wednesday, Sweden and Finland filed their NATO membership bids at the same time, signalling a dramatic geopolitical change prompted by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The two countries had long been defensive alliance partners, but the conflict led them to seek full membership.

At the White House on Thursday, Biden met with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, expressing strong support for their membership.

“While Finland and Sweden are in this accession process, the President, Prime Minister, and I pledged to work together to remain vigilant against threats to our common security and to discourage and resist any aggression,” Biden said after the meeting.

NATO produces accession protocols to the Washington Treaty — NATO’s founding treaty — as part of the accession process, which is forwarded to each NATO member to be signed and ratified.

In the United States, the new members must be approved by two-thirds of the Senate.

The senators stated in their letter that they “take seriously (their) duty in advising and consenting to NATO enlargement,” and that they will work with the government and their colleagues to ensure that Finland and Sweden’s applications are “quickly assessed and approved by the Senate.”

“The NATO Alliance has proven to be our strongest defence against the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, not only to help our Ukrainian friends in this critical moment but also to ensure global stability and preserve democracy around the world,” Shaheen said in a statement to CNN.

The historic efforts of Sweden and Finland to join NATO demonstrate how critical NATO is to achieving those goals,” the New Hampshire Democrat stated.

“Time is of the essence, and the US must move rapidly while encouraging its NATO allies to do the same.”

New member states must be approved by all NATO members unanimously. Turkey has stated that it does not favour Finland and Sweden joining NATO at this time.

Last week, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US is “confident” that Turkey’s objections would be resolved and that the Alliance will be able to establish a consensus on the accession process for Finland and Sweden.