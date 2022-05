CHICAGO -- The White Sox designated left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel for assignment on Saturday, two days after he gave up six runs in two innings to the Boston Red Sox. Keuchel, 34, was 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA this season after compiling a 5.28 ERA in 32 games last year. After signing a three-year, $55.5 million deal with the White Sox before the 2020 season, he finished fifth in Cy Young voting with a 1.99 ERA.

