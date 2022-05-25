ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Carson City Sheriff’s Office Looking For Runaway Teen

kkoh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a runaway teen. 17 year...

www.kkoh.com

KOLO TV Reno

Sparks Police Department seeks missing woman

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sparks woman has not communicated with anyone since May 24 and the Sparks Police Department asks for the public’s help in finding her. Austyn Busch, 31, was last seen on May 23. Police described her as white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 135 pounds with...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Carson City Sheriff's Office searching for vehicle burglary and credit card fraud suspects

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two people involved in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud. The suspects broke into the victim’s vehicle while she was away for a hike in the Spooner Summit area. The victim’s wallet was taken and several of her credit cards were used in multiple locations throughout Carson City and Reno.
CARSON CITY, NV
kkoh.com

Suspect in Armed Robbery Arrested After Chase

A Sparks man was booked into the Washoe County jail after allegedly robbing a Lemmon Valley 7-Eleven early Thursday. 18-year-old Jaran Twohearts, was booked on charges of felony armed robbery and misdemeanor resisting the police. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the robbery at 2:08 a.m. He left before they arrived, running towards Military Road. Reno Police officers were on a different call when they saw a man matching the description running to a car, getting in the passenger side. Police tried to stop the vehicle, but police stopped the pursuit due construction, while continuing to monitor freeway off-ramps. The vehicle left at Clear Acre Lane and there was another chase until it crashed at the roundabout in northeast Reno. Twohearts and the driver ran away. Police found Twohearts and took him into custody without incident, but they did not find the driver.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
actionnewsnow.com

Woman rescued on South Park Trail in Plumas County Friday

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a search and rescue call on Friday. A mountain biker suffered a knee injury on the Cascade Trail/South Park Trail area above Chandler Road, according to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. The mountain biker was given aid...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Carson City, NV
Carson City, NV
CBS Sacramento

Witness Details Chaotic Scene Of Off-Duty Deputy’s Gunfight With Domestic Violence Suspect Near Auburn

AUBURN (CBS13) — A person was shot by an off-duty Placer County sheriff’s deputy after he responded to a domestic violence call on Griffin Way near Auburn. During the exchange of gunfire, the deputy was not hit but the male involved in the domestic disturbance was shot. His condition is unknown. When asked what the protocol is for off-duty deputies responding to any kind of call, the sheriff’s office said deputies are deputies 24/7. Neighbors on Griffin Way were shocked by the violence. “I heard a couple of gunshots, a girl screaming, somebody crying,” Patrick Flaherty said. Running out of his house to help, Flaherty...
AUBURN, CA
KOLO TV Reno

RPD: Intruder shot and killed during alleged burglary

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating an incident where a homeowner shot and killed an alleged intruder. Officers were called to a home near Warren Way and Moana Lane just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25. The caller reported that they had shot someone in their home.
RENO, NV
Nationwide Report

21-year-old Michael Cobb dead after a rollover crash in Carson City (Carson City, NV)

Authorities identified 21-year-old Michael Cobb, from Dayton, as the man who lost his life following a rollover crash early Friday morning in Carson City. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the northbound College Parkway off-ramp just before 5 a.m. on May 20 in response to a single-vehicle accident. The preliminary reports showed that a Ford F-150 driven by Michael Cobb drifted from the travel lane, hit a metal paddle marker and continued north before colliding with the guardrail.
CARSON CITY, NV
L.A. Weekly

Nayely Mora Lopez Arrested after DUI Crash on Chonokis Road [Lake Tahoe, CA]

Three Injured in Head-On Collision near Pioneer Trail. The incident took place around 10:10 p.m., near Pioneer Trail. For DUI related reasons, Lopez collided head-on into another vehicle. Upon impact, three occupants inside the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, Lopez failed a field sobriety test administered by responding officers....
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
mynews4.com

Student arrested at Doral Academy in Reno after school threat

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A student was arrested at the Doral Academy in south Reno on Wednesday afternoon after a possible school threat was made. Principal Angela Orr sent an email to parents and families saying a proactive student informed administration of a possible threat towards Doral students. Administration notified the Washoe County Sheriff's Office immediately and deputies arrived with in minutes ensuring the school was safe.
RENO, NV
Lassen County News

Motorcycle crash kills unidentified Susanville man

An unidentified 29-year-old Susanville man suffered fatal injuries in a motorcycle crash on Highway 395 north of Byers Pass Road. According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, the man was riding a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Highway 395 when he lost control negotiating a left curve. The motorcycle left the roadway and the rider was ejected.
SUSANVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Vehicle Burglaries at Trail Heads

Nevada 211 is a free, confidential service connecting people with resources in the community. The Nevada Humane Society has an abundance of cats ready for adoption.
NEVADA STATE
ABC10

Missing person found dead outside Gold Country Fairground in Auburn

AUBURN, Calif — Auburn police discovered resident Michael Kuninobu dead east of the Golden Country Fairgrounds' eastern property line on Tuesday just hours after he was reported missing. Their search began when loved ones of Kuninobu were unable to reach him at his cell phone and contacted law enforcement...
AUBURN, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks man identified in fatal Lyon County motorcycle crash

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The motorcyclist who died in a crash in Lyon County has been identified as a Sparks man. The crash happened Sunday, May 15, 2022 around 3:15 p.m. on SR-341 near Lousetown Road. Investigators said 58-year-old John Thomas Hays was heading south on SR-341 on a...
LYON COUNTY, NV
thefallonpost.org

Notice from Sheriff Hickox -- Body Found in Lahontan

On May 21st, at approximately 4:40 p.m. the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and notified that the body of an adult male was found floating in Lake Lahontan near Blackbird point. A joint response involving Nevada State Park Rangers and members of the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area where the body was reported to be floating.
FALLON, NV

