Carson City Sheriff’s Office Looking For Runaway Teen

A Sparks man was booked into the Washoe County jail after allegedly robbing a Lemmon Valley 7-Eleven early Thursday. 18-year-old Jaran Twohearts, was booked on charges of felony armed robbery and misdemeanor resisting the police. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the robbery at 2:08 a.m. He left before they arrived, running towards Military Road. Reno Police officers were on a different call when they saw a man matching the description running to a car, getting in the passenger side. Police tried to stop the vehicle, but police stopped the pursuit due construction, while continuing to monitor freeway off-ramps. The vehicle left at Clear Acre Lane and there was another chase until it crashed at the roundabout in northeast Reno. Twohearts and the driver ran away. Police found Twohearts and took him into custody without incident, but they did not find the driver.

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO