EV startup Faraday Future announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 and one particular number stands out—but not in a good way. The California-based firm said it has 401 preorders for its FF 91 ultra-luxury EV. The reservations are for the FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition, which requires a $5,000 deposit and the FF 91 Futurist, which can be reserved for $1,500. The vehicles will initially be available for sale to customers in the United States and China, where the deposits are RMB 50,000 and RMB 20,000, respectively.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO