Over the past two months, the Depp-Heard trial has been everywhere. If you’ve managed to avoid the noise, here’s a quick recap: Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50m for defamation (which means he feels she has damaged his reputation) following an opinion article in The Washington Post, in which Heard describes herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse”.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO