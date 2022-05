BROOKFIELD — A man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a firefighter and a police officer rescued him from underwater, according to officials. Fire, police and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to North Lake Shore Drive around 6:25 p.m. for a man who was last seen working on his boat tied to his dock, according to the Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company and the Brookfield Police Department.

BROOKFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO