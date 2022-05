A hedge fund purported to be operating in metro Detroit has been accused of fraud, to the tune of about $39 million, by federal securities regulators. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in a complaint filed in federal court in Detroit last week and unsealed on Tuesday, alleges that Andrew M. Middlebrooks, formerly of Detroit and the alleged sole owner of EIA All Weather Alpha Fund I Partners LLC, was "allegedly engaging in a multi-year scheme that included the misappropriation and misuse of investors' funds," according to a news release from the federal agency.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO