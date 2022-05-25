ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Mass shooting devastates small town in Texas

wlsam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas school shooting leaves 21 dead including 19 children and...

www.wlsam.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Cardi B under fire after controversial tweet about Texas school shooting

Cardi B has faced major backlash over a controversial post she made on Twitter amid the news that there had been yet another fatal school shooting in the US. On May 24, the world was left shocked and saddened over the news a teenage gunman had killed at least 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Ted Cruz says ‘far more children’ would die if AR-15 is banned

Senator Ted Cruz has claimed banning the high-powered military-style rifle used by mass shooters in a long line of school massacres would result in more children dying because Americans would not be able to use long rifles to stop street robberies. Mr Cruz made the outrageous claim during remarks at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston, less than 300 miles from where an 18-year-old gunman used an AR-15-style rifle he’d purchased earlier this month to murder 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas.The Texas Republican spent the majority of his 26-minute speech...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy