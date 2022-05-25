ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PM’s adviser boasted ‘we seem to have got away with’ BYOB party

By Sam Blewett
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A senior advisor to Boris Johnson boasted “we seem to have got away with” the bring your own booze garden party during coronavirus restrictions.

Then-principal private secretary Martin Reynolds arranged a gathering in the No 10 garden on May 20 2020 when leaving home without a reasonable excuse was banned.

Sue Gray’s partygate inquiry found some individuals expressed concern over whether it was right to hold the event but it went ahead all the same.

An email on behalf of Mr Reynolds was sent inviting around 200 staff to enjoy the “lovely weather” with some “socially distanced drinks in the garden this evening”.

“Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!”, the email said.

Then-No 10 communications director Lee Cain emailed Mr Reynolds saying “I’m sure it will be fine – and I applaud the gesture”.

But he acknowledged it represented “somewhat of a comms risk in the current environment”.

Ms Gray struggled to ascertain how many people attended but estimated it was around 30 to 40 people, including for around 30 minutes the Prime Minister.

“Drinks and pizza” provided and paid for by staff were enjoyed, the senior civil servant’s report said, with a number of staff leaving between 10pm and 11pm.

The following day, a No 10 special adviser thanked Mr Reynolds for “providing the wine”, saying it was “a very kind thing to do and I know everyone really appreciated it”.

In another WhatsApp on an unknown date to a special adviser, Mr Reynolds wrote: “ Best of luck – a complete non story but better than them focusing on our drinks (which we seem to have got away with).”

He was subsequently forced out amid outrage over the partygate scandal.

Mr Reynolds is reportedly being lined up to become the UK’s next ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

The Independent

No 10 denies details of Downing Street flat party were edited out of Gray report

Claims that details of an alleged Downing Street flat party were removed from Sue Gray’s investigation into coronavirus rule breaking has been denied by No 10 sources.The Sunday Times reported that the senior civil servant, who on Wednesday delivered her 37-page report into events held in Downing Street and Whitehall during England’s lockdowns, had pressure placed on her by senior members of Boris Johnson’s team to remove certain details and names.The newspaper said the so-called “Abba party” held in the Prime Minister’s flat on November 13 2020 was “tweaked” by Mr Johnson’s chief-of-staff Steve Barclay on the eve of publication.It...
The Independent

How do Tory MPs trigger a no confidence vote in Boris Johnson?

In the three days since the publication of the senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report into lockdown-busting parties in No 10, there has been a drip-feed of Tory MPs condemning the scandal and calling on Boris Johnson to resign.The former cabinet minister David Davis, who dramatically told the prime minister to step aside in January in the House of Commons, claimed on Saturday that discontent was spreading across the party’s ranks.With a major poll showing the party could hold on to just three out of 88 key battleground seats at the next election, the senior Conservative said many of his...
The Independent

Labour pressing for vote on Boris Johnson’s changes to ministerial code

Labour will push for a vote on Boris Johnson’s decision to change the ministerial code in a move his critics say “waters down” rules on members of the Government’s front bench.Deputy party leader Angela Rayner accused the Prime Minister of acting like a “tinpot despot” with the revisions announced on Friday.Leader Sir Keir Starmer and his team plan to use an opposition day debate when Parliament returns from its week-long break to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to encourage Conservative MPs to vote and rebel against Mr Johnson’s changes.Boris Johnson is behaving like a tinpot despot and is trampling all...
The Independent

Johnson praises Queen saying ‘no monarch has served the country so well’

No monarch has ever served their country as well as the Queen, the Prime Minister has said ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.Boris Johnson hailed her leadership, wisdom and lifelong service at home and abroad as the world prepares to celebrate her 70-year reign.In a personal message, he said: “This week the good people of the United Kingdom will pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen, honouring her exemplary service, celebrating both the institution of the Crown and the exceptional individual who wears it.“With the first Platinum Jubilee ever, no monarch has ever served the country so long and, more importantly, no monarch...
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Could Pay for 2016 Election Scandal Personally

Mark Zuckerberg could be the one to pay for the past sins of Facebook. After Donald Trump's U.S. Presidential election victory in 2016, Facebook was accused of letting Cambridge Analytica, a company specializing in strategic communications, use the data of nearly 50 million users to influence voters in favor of the Republican candidate.
The Independent

‘Crocodile’ Putin making ‘palpable progress’ in eastern Ukraine, warns Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has struck a gloomy note on the war in Ukraine, warning that Russia’s president Vladimir Putin is making “palpable progress” in his bid to seize the eastern Donbas region.The prime minister said Western states should not be “lulled” by the early Ukrainian successes around capital Kyiv into thinking that the threat from Russia had been overcome.He said it was “absolutely vital” for countries like the UK to keep supporting president Volodymyr Zelensky’s regime with military supplies.Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Mr Johnson said: “I think it’s very, very important that we do not get lulled, because of the incredible...
The Independent

US Congress delegation ‘most undiplomatic visit I’ve ever seen’ – Donaldson

A visit by a US delegation led by Congressman Richard Neal has been termed “the most undiplomatic to these shores” by the DUP leader.Sir Jeffrey Donaldson slated the language used as “unhelpful”, adding it “displays an alarming ignorance of the concerns of unionism”, with reference to Mr Neal’s comment about the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol being a “manufactured issue”.However, Sir Jeffrey said he heard a “more realistic approach” during his party’s meeting with the delegation at Stormont on Thursday.Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said he feels the delegation “now understand the issues at hand”.“I think they get it...
The Independent

Ukraine war – live: Macron, Scholz call on Putin to hold ‘serious negotiations’ with Zelensky

European leaders have urged Vladimir Putin to engage in “serious negotiations” with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky. French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Scholz also called on Mr Putin to release the 2,500 Ukrainian defenders of the Azovstal steel plant, who are currently detained by Russian forces. In a joint phone call with Mr Putin, the two European leaders asked Mr Putin to hold “direct serious negotiations” with Mr Zelensky. They “insisted on an immediate ceasefire and a withdrawal of Russian troops”, the German chancellor’s office said. It comes as Russia claims to have seized control of Lyman...
The Independent

Putin urged to hold ‘serious negotiations’ with Ukraine’s president Zelensky

European leaders urged Vladimir Putin to hold “serious negotiations” with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call on Saturday. French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Scholz asked Mr Putin for an “immediate ceasefire and a withdrawal of Russian troops” as the assault on Ukraine’s Donbas region intensified. In an 80 minute three-way phone call, the leaders also urged Mr Putin to release 2,500 Ukrainian fighters taken as prisoners of war at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, according to a read-out from Mr Scholz’s office.The Russian president warned Mr Macron and Mr Scholz that western weapons deliveries to...
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘paving the way for increased use of imperial measurements’

Boris Johnson is set to make an announcement that could pave the way for increased use of imperial measurements after the UK’s break with the European Union, reports have said.The UK Government is preparing to open a consultation into how to further incorporate imperial measurements in Britain, the PA news agency understands.According to the Sunday Mirror, the Prime Minister wants to make the announcement on Friday to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.The newspaper said Downing Street hopes the move could shore up support in Leave-voting areas after Conservative polling took a hit amid revelations about lockdown-busting parties at No...
The Independent

Tens of thousands throng Belfast city centre to mark Northern Ireland centenary

A massive parade to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland brought tens of thousands of spectators into Belfast on Saturday.Cries of “no surrender” had echoed at Stormont early on Saturday afternoon as crowds gathered in Belfast to mark 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland in 1921.More than 20,000 marchers, and around 100,000 spectators, thronged Belfast city centre after making their way from Stormont.At around 6pm on Saturday evening, the final bands and marchers were arriving in Belfast after a day that saw unionists from across Northern Ireland meet to celebrate the century since partition.Around 25,000 people took part...
The Independent

Jon Stewart slams Americans for tweeting about Memorial Day but not showing up for veterans over burn pits

Jon Stewart has slammed Americans for posting about Memorial Day on social media while failing to show up in support of veterans who are sick and dying from toxic exposure to burn pits.“Where are the American people?” he demanded.The TV host and veteran advocate took to the stage at the Rolling to Remember event in Washington DC on Saturday afternoon, where veterans, their families and advocates called on Congress to pass the Honoring our PACT Act.Mr Stewart urged Americans to pressure their senators to pass the comprehensive burn pits bill as he hit out at the tokenistic shows of support...
