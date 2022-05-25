ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is TMZ's Morgan Tremaine? 'Journalist's Privilege' in Depp-Heard Trial

By Jamie Burton
 3 days ago
Celebrity news site TMZ has filed an emergency motion to prevent a former employee from testifying at the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard...

Indy100

Dior sells a bottle of Johnny Depp's fragrance every three seconds

As the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial continues, allegations made against The Pirates of the Caribbean actor include sexual violence and abuse.Allegations of abuse have led to the star being dropped by a number of brands and upcoming film projects, but one man has revealed the reason Dior stuck with him – because it sells one bottle of his fragrance Sauvage every 3 seconds.In 2020, Depp lost a highly publicised libel case against The Sun newspaper after the paper published an article calling him a “wife-beater”.After the three-week trial in July 2020, Mr Justice Nicol found that the...
EW.com

Johnny Depp's rebuttal witnesses testify in the Amber Heard trial: Key moments

Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard continued Tuesday in Fairfax County, Va., with a slew of rebuttal witnesses on behalf of team Depp. After Heard's witnesses concluded their time on the stand Monday, Depp's lawyers introduced testimony from Dr. Richard Shaw, a forensic psychiatrist; Dr. David A. Kulber, Depp's hand surgeon; Walter Hamada, president of DC Films at Warner Bros.; Richard Marks, an entertainment lawyer and Hollywood expert; and Mike Spindler, an economic damages expert.
StyleCaster

Johnny Just Called Amber’s Testimony ‘Ridiculous’ & ‘Humiliating’ After His Ex Kate Defended Him

Click here to read the full article. Airing out his thoughts. Johnny Depp’s testimony rebuttal revealed what the actor really thinks of his ex-wife Amber Heard’s statements during their defamation trial. The Pirates of the Carribean star had a lot to say in response to Amber’s claims. The actor took the stand on May 25, 2022, to clarify his stance. “No human being is perfect, certainly not. None of us. But I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things and living with it for six years and waiting to be...
