ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Brittney Griner's wife tells ABC she wants WNBA star home

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xZG3_0fpjgDQp00

Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle wants President Joe Biden to secure her partner's release, doing whatever is necessary to get the WNBA star home from Russia where she has been detained for more than three months.

“I just keep hearing that, you know, he has the power. She’s a political pawn, ” said Cherelle, who became emotional detailing what little she knows about Griner's detainment during an interview that aired Wednesday on Good Morning America. “So if they’re holding her because they want you to do something, then I want you to do it.”

The Phoenix Mercury center has been detained since Feb. 17 after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage at an airport near Moscow .

The 31-year-old Griner — a two-time Olympic gold medalist for the U.S. — faces drug smuggling charges that carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Earlier this month, the Biden administration said Griner is being wrongfully detained.

Cherelle has talked with Secretary of State Antony Blinken about Griner's case, but not the president.

“I was grateful for the call, you say she’s top priority, but I wanna see it. and I feel like to see it would be me seeing BG on U.S. soil,” Cherelle said. “At this point I don’t even know who I’m getting back when she comes back.”

___

To see more stories on Griner: https://apnews.com/hub/brittney-griner

Comments / 6

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Is "Shocked" That King Harris Graduated With Honors: "Celebration Is Definitely In Order"

It's a cause for celebration as the Harrises gather together as King Harris graduated high school. The world has watched as King has grown up before their very eyes thanks to reality television and social media, and now, the 17-year-old is ushering in a new era of his life's journey. On Instagram, parents T.I. and Tiny expressed their pride in King's latest accomplishment—although many received a chuckle from the Rap icon's caption.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brittney Griner
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is arguably the GOAT of golf. Other than holding tens of records on the PGA Tour, Tiger has also won 15 major championships during his legendary career, already earning an induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. While Woods has rejuvenated his career over the last few years, he has had a supportive partner by his side. dominated the world of golf, he has had a supportive partner by his side. Let’s get to know Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman.
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Mercury#Russia#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Abc#Good Morning America#State
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

WWE Held Staff Meeting Today, Stephanie McMahon’s Leave of Absence Discussed

PWInsider reports that WWE had a staff meeting today that was said to be ‘all hands on deck’, and the news about Stephanie McMahon was discussed. As previously reported, McMahon announced that she was taking a leave of absence from WWE to focus on her family. WWE President Nick Khan took over most of her duties.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
realitytitbit.com

Shereé's 'ignored' FaceTime has RHOA fans interested in Tyrone Gilliams

Many Real Housewives of Atlanta fans who watched the show in past seasons will have heard of Shereé Whitfield’s formerly incarcerated boyfriend, Tyrone. Shereé was a cast member from seasons 1 to 4 and 9 to 10. Now, she’s back as a main RHOA cast member and viewers will get to see her relationship with Tyrone play out.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

WNBA Star Reveals She Plans To Get Into Politics

Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud has been very vocal this week about the current state of the United States. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Cloud unleashed a rant about the way politicians behave. "I'm so tired of us pointing the finger at all these different countries and being like,...
BASKETBALL
XXL Mag

Boosie BadAzz Misidentifies Texas School Shooter in Homophobic Twitter Post

Boosie BadAzz is trending after he made a homophobic post misidentifying the Texas elementary school shooter. This morning (May 25), Boosie tweeted a photo that has been proven by fact checkers to not be 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Authorities have identified the real Ramos as being responsible for killing at least 19 students and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday (May 24).
TEXAS STATE
HollywoodLife

Jordyn Woods Meets VP Kamala Harris While Advocating For Police Reform: Photo

Jordyn Woods traveled with her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, to Washington D.C. on Wednesday, the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death at the hands of the police. Jordyn, 29, and Karl-Anthony, 26, were on hand in the White House to watch President Joe Biden sign an executive order to improve police accountability, which resulted in Kylie Jenner’s former BFF snagging a picture with Vice President Kamala Harris.
WASHINGTON, DC
Deadline

‘Law & Order’: Anthony Anderson Not Returning For Season 22

Click here to read the full article. Detective Kevin Bernard has turned in his badge one more time. Anthony Anderson, who reprised his character from the series’ original run in the new Season 21, will not be returning for Season 22. As Deadline reported in November, Anderson had signed a one-year deal and has chosen not to continue on the upcoming season, which has been picked up by NBC. According to sources, Anderson wanted to support Dick Wolf in the relaunch of the mothership of the franchise for one season and always planned to move on after that. Fellow original Law &...
NFL
TravelNoire

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Plan To Raise Son In Barbados

If you’re looking forward to watching Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son grow up, just know that we’ll likely be watching him get bigger from afar in the Caribbean. The new parents have no plans of raising their son in the United States and instead choosing to raise him in Rihanna’s native home of Barbados.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

669K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy