ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NRA Bans Firearms During Donald Trump's Speech at Texas Event

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The National Rifle Association will hold its conference in Houston this week, just days after 19 children and two adults were killed at Robb...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 461

OtherSophie
3d ago

But why? Guns aren't the problem, people are. I can't imagine that any NRA/Trump loving/fine citizen would be untrustworthy while carrying, during a Trump speaking engagement.

Reply(39)
183
bondgirl42
3d ago

Awww, come on! If it’s so safe for anyone and everyone to open carry (with no permit or training) out amongst the citizenry, then surely it should be safe enough at an NRA convention.🙄

Reply(15)
130
richard Bodine
3d ago

I thought the GOP was a big promoter of everybody packing heat. Wouldn't Trump be safer if everybody in there had their AR-15? it would seem to me the GOP has a double standard

Reply(18)
112
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
The Independent

Biden pretends to storm out of meeting when Australian PM mentions NRA

US president Joe Biden mocked walking out of a meeting with Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese after the latter recalled a trip to the US in his younger days and a visit with the National Rifle Association (NRA) more than three decades ago.Mr Biden pretended to storm out just hours before a teen gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school in Texas’ Uvalde town, in one of the worst mass shootings witnessed by the US in years.During his discussion with the US president on the sidelines of the Quad summit on Tuesday, Mr Albanese narrated...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nra#Firearms#Gun Control#Republicans#Texas Event#The General Assembly Hall#Annual Leadership Forum#Robb Elementary School#Npr
The Independent

Sarah Sanders jumps on Texas shooting to justify ban on abortions, not guns

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who won the Republican primary for Arkansas governor, used her victory speech on Tuesday to call for a ban on abortions while mourning the Texas school shooting deaths.Ms Sanders said that the shooting in Texas’ Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, in which at least 19 children and 2 adults were killed, was a “stark and humbling reminder of just how precious life is”. “Every single life has value and the most vulnerable among us are the ones we should be fighting for and protecting the most,” she added.“I can assure you that...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Politico reports Biden is ‘finally’ going to stop ‘trying to work with GOP’ and instead go on ‘attack’

A recent Politico piece reported that President Joe Biden is "finally" rethinking efforts to reach across the aisle and work with Republican lawmakers because of their "obstructionism." On Sunday, Politico’s John Lemire began his piece declaring, "The fever didn’t break. And for the Biden White House, efforts at bipartisanship have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Video re-emerges of Ted Cruz grinning as he fries bacon on same gun model used by Texas school shooter

As Ted Cruz faces criticism for his response to the mass shooting that left 19 children and 2 adults dead in Uvalde, Texas, a video has re-emerged showing the Republican senator frying and eating bacon on the same type of gun apparently used by the shooter.In the 2015 clip, which was released while he was running for president, Mr Cruz smirkingly introduces a method for cooking breakfast: wrapping strips of bacon around the muzzle of an AR-15 assault-style rifle and “cooking” it with the heat of gunfire.“Mmmm,” he says, eating the results, “machine-gun bacon.”It has been reported that two...
UVALDE, TX
Fox News

Sussman Trial proves Hillary Clinton perpetrated 'massive fraud', should be 'banned from Twitter': Taibbi

After revelations from the ongoing Michael Sussman trial, former Rolling Stone reporter Matt Taibbi asked an obvious question Friday in his Substack article titled, "Shouldn't Hillary Clinton Be Banned From Twitter Now?" Taibbi’s piece asked why the revelation that Clinton herself facilitated the start of the media’s Russia collusion hoax...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
966K+
Followers
95K+
Post
845M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy