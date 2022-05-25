NRA Bans Firearms During Donald Trump's Speech at Texas Event
But why? Guns aren't the problem, people are. I can't imagine that any NRA/Trump loving/fine citizen would be untrustworthy while carrying, during a Trump speaking engagement.
Awww, come on! If it’s so safe for anyone and everyone to open carry (with no permit or training) out amongst the citizenry, then surely it should be safe enough at an NRA convention.🙄
I thought the GOP was a big promoter of everybody packing heat. Wouldn't Trump be safer if everybody in there had their AR-15? it would seem to me the GOP has a double standard
