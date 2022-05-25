ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Manchester boys win CCC East track; Windsor girls take CCC North

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamil Manu took home the long jump and triple jump titles to lead Manchester to the boys team title at the CCC East Track and Field Championships Tuesday at East Hartford High. The Red Hawks finished with 123 points, edging out East Hartford (121.5) and Tolland (120.5). RHAM finished...

Journal Inquirer

Enfield’s Tiffany Lubanski on Thursday’s CCC tournament title game

The sixth-seeded Eagles fell to No. 1 Southington 10-0 in the title game Thursday. Up next for Enfield (18-5) is the Class LL state tournament, which begins Tuesday. (Adam Betz/Dunn Sports Complex - Meriden/May 26, 2022) Sports Reporter. Adam covers all types of Connecticut sports, from professional teams to youth...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Another NCCC title for Somers boys lacrosse

CANTON — Brian McGowan got his first taste of championship game pressure in the Somers High boys lacrosse team’s NCCC tournament bout with Canton Thursday. The senior thrived, displaying the poise and confidence of a finals veteran in carving up the Warriors’ defense from the opening whistle to the final horn.
SOMERS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Rockville High School prom, May 27, 2022

The Rockville High School Prom was held at Georgina's Restaurant in Bolton on May 27. Susan covers the towns of Somers and Enfield. She joined the JI in May 2021 and graduated from Skidmore College. She recently completed docent training for the Wadsworth Atheneum and hopes to start giving tours some time next year.
BOLTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Ellington baseball gets NCCC sweep with tourney win

The Ellington High baseball team did not want to allow anyone else to be called a 2022 NCCC champion. So the regular-season champion Knights tacked on the conference tournament title Thursday. Top-seeded Ellington held off No. 4 Stafford 5-4 in the semifinals before beating third-seeded Coventry 7-4 in the final...
ELLINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Julie Marie Rich, 39, 225 Grove St. Flr. 1, New Britain, second-degree failure to appear. Oscar Benito-Lopez, 39, 1485 Corbin Ave. Flr. 1, New Britain, third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace. Alexis Mestiza-Mejia, 24, 1485 Corbin Ave. Flr. 3, New Britain, third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace. Hannah Pauline Rubitz,...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Saturday Afternoon Storms Force Closures and Power Outages

Showers and storms Saturday afternoon packed a punch for the few hours they were moving through Connecticut. Eversource is reporting over 2,000 outages as of 4:35 p.m. with a bulk of them in Danbury and Westport. The following are the Westport roads affected by this afternoon’s storm. 220 S....
WESTPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Journal Inquirer

Asnuntuck grads lauded for grit and determination

HARTFORD — At 17 years old, Somers resident Cortland Carbone is halfway through college. She finished high school and graduated in January from CREC Academy of Aerospace and Engineering in Windsor. GRADUATES: 162 graduates received associate degrees and 189 non-credit students received certificates. SPEAKERS: Michelle Coach, CEO; Terrence Cheng,...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Windsor company to move to Windsor, expand operations

Specialty Printing will move from its headquarters from East Windsor to Windsor and expand operations, the company announced. The company leased a 330,000-square-foot industrial building at 123 Day Hill Road in Windsor, according to a news release. Specialty Printing prints labels for everything from prescription bottles to groceries and beer...
WINDSOR, CT
Track & Field
Sports
FOX 61

Salsa dancing is back on Pratt Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — You can hear the music. You can see the moves. Salsa nights are back in Harford. “Being able to share each other’s culture, it’s just a beautiful thing,” said Lisa Gilbert. The salsa social event on Pratt Street is an annual summer event...
HARTFORD, CT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 14:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Windham County in northern Connecticut Northern Tolland County in northern Connecticut Northeastern Hartford County in northern Connecticut Southwestern Worcester County in central Massachusetts Southeastern Hampshire County in western Massachusetts Southeastern Hampden County in western Massachusetts * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 234 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stafford, or 12 miles east of Enfield, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Worcester, Springfield, Enfield, Vernon, South Windsor, Ludlow, Holden, Webster, Southbridge, Auburn, Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, Ellington, Tolland, Belchertown, Wilbraham, Oxford, Millbury, Charlton and Palmer. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
westernmassnews.com

Community to come together Sunday to support injured motorcyclists

ENFIELD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) -After five motorcyclists, including two from western Mass. were seriously injured in a crash, the community is officially coming together for the first time this weekend to help support them. Two riders from the Moose Lodge are still battling back from the injuries they sustained last month....
ENFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Wood-n-Tap to open new location outside Connecticut

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A popular Connecticut restaurant is expanding beyond state borders. Wood-n-Tap will be opening its first out-of-state establishment in West Springfield, Mass. later this year. The expansion comes as the Hartford Restaurant group celebrates the first location Wood-n-Tap in Hartford, which opened 20 years ago. The...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

UConn baseball opens Big East tournament in style

The UConn baseball team beat the rain and Georgetown Thursday. Because of the rain, the Huskies have a day off today. Austin Peterson pitched seven innings of four-hit shutout ball as top-seeded UConn advanced to the winners bracket final of the Big East tournament by defeating No. 4 Gerogetown 4-0 in first-round action at Prasco Park in Mason, Ohio.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester Community College grads look to the future

MANCHESTER — Graduates of all ages and backgrounds came together to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of the next with their families and faculty members during Manchester Community College’s commencement ceremony on Thursday. WHAT: 669 graduates of Manchester Community College were awarded their degrees...
MANCHESTER, CT

