Sturgeon Bay, WI

Sturgeon Bay man pleads not guilty in deadly Butch's Bar fire

By Paul Schmitt
doorcountydailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sturgeon Bay man who is facing eight charges from the Butch’s Bar fire on February 22 that killed two people pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. Anthony...

doorcountydailynews.com

seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Accused Of Stabbing Cousin

Bail was set at $50,000 cash this afternoon for a 36-year-old Manitowoc man who’s accused of stabbing his cousin early Wednesday morning. Charges recommended to be filed against Ryan A. King include Attempted First-Degree Homicides and Two Counts of False Imprisonment. Officers were called to a residence on South...
MANITOWOC, WI
UPMATTERS

One dead following crash in Menominee County

MELLEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in Menominee County on Thursday. Deputies from the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office initially responded at approximately 10:49 am to reports of a traffic crash in Mellen Township. The crash occurred on US-41 at the intersection...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
seehafernews.com

Two Manitowoc Residents Arrested for Manufacturing Methamphetamine

Two Manitowoc men were arrested yesterday after authorities learned they were making methamphetamine. An officer watched as a man left his residence in the 1000 block of South 16th Street with a plastic bag in his hands. The man then dumped the bag which the officer believed to be filled...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Lena man convicted in 2019 fatal crash

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Lena man has been convicted in a 2019 crash that killed a woman in Oconto County. On May 25, Travis J. Ragen, 33, pleaded no contest to a charge of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle. As part of a plea agreement, charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide and Homicide by Use of Vehicle with PAC were dismissed.
LENA, WI
Fox11online.com

Police: Search of Oshkosh business uncovers human trafficking operation

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police say they uncovered a human trafficking operation after searching a spa business. Detectives from the Oshkosh Police Department say video surveillance of the Oregon Street business revealed only men were entering and exiting from it. FOX 11 is not naming the business until formal charges...
OSHKOSH, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - May 26 & 27, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, May 26 & Friday, May 27, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Who Flees Police Has Bail Hearing

Bail is set at $300 recognizance for a 32-year-old Manitowoc man after fleeing police and hiding in a friend’s home. James D. Hagenow is charged with Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. An officer was on routine patrol early Sunday afternoon when he saw Hagenow, whom he recognized from previous...
MANITOWOC, WI
Anthony Gonzalez
whby.com

2 teens arrested after Fond du Lac fights

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Fond du Lac police investigate a pair of fights Wednesday involving children. The first involved six to seven kids in the area of S. National Avenue and E. 2nd Street. Police believe three kids confronted a 15-year-old Woodworth Middle School student — who was...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh PD link local business to alleged human trafficking violations

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A human trafficking incident is being investigated by the Oshkosh Police Department. The incident involves a business called Oriental Spa, located at 1000 Oregon Street in Oshkosh. According to a release, video surveillance showed that only men were entering and exiting the business, a search...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two teenagers arrested, charged in Fond du Lac following a physical fight

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating a physical fight between 6 to 7 teenagers. According to a release, preliminary information has led officers to believe a 15-year-old Woodworth Middle School student was riding his bike home when he was confronted by three teenagers in the area of South National Avenue and East 2nd Street.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Defendants in Manitowoc Drug Bust Appear For Bail Hearings

Three of four defendants facing charges in a Manitowoc drug bust appeared in Manitowoc County Circuit Court for bail hearings. 53-year-old Brent Boeldt of Manitowoc is charged with being Keeper of a Drug House, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Four counts of Felony Jumping. 26-year-old Kelsey M. Tolman of Two...
MANITOWOC, WI
UPMATTERS

Marinette County Sheriff’s Office working to honor officer killed on duty 93 years ago

MARINETTE, Wisc. (WJMN) – The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says it is working to memorialize the name of an officer who died while on duty 93 years ago. In a Facebook post from Wednesday, the sheriff’s office says it recently learned of the death of Officer Joseph T. Gaber, a “motorcycle ‘Traffic Officer'”. Officer Gaber was killed while on duty in the evening of May 10, 1929 in the Town of Niagara.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac park vandalized again, bathrooms to remain locked

CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – For the fourth time in 2022, the bathrooms at Fireman’s Park have been vandalized. According to the Campbellsport Fire Department, the person responsible for the damage has been caught, “thanks to the cameras in the park and the due diligence of the Campbellsport Police Department.”
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver killed in Waupaca County rollover

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver was killed in a Wednesday morning crash in Waupaca County. At about 5:13 a.m., the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 161 west of County Highway E in the Township of Helvetia. The Sheriff’s Office says a...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Charles R. Vallejo Jr., 68, Manitowoc, Possession of Methamphetamine on 7/3/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence Withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for eighteen (18) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Provide DNA sample; 6) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) pay court costs.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police recommend local bar not have its liquor license renewed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A bar in Green Bay that allegedly leads the city in disturbance calls and recently had a security staff charged with sexual assault could soon have its liquor license taken away. During Monday’s Protection and Policy Committee meeting, Duel Sports Bar & Grill’s liquor...
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Crash shuts down highway at Gordon Road intersection

For the second time this month and the third since mid-April, Door County emergency personnel were forced to shut down State Highway 42/57 due to a major accident involving two vehicles at the Gordon Road intersection. The road was closed to most motorists between Egg Harbor Road and Forest Road...
DOOR COUNTY, WI

