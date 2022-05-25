ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web reveals first plot details as cast grows

Spider-Man spin-off movie Madame Web is set to be an origin story of the titular character, according to newly released plot details.

"The film will be an origin story of the clairvoyant, whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world," Deadline reported as they announced that Celeste O'Connor has been cast in the movie (although details of their role are being kept under wraps). O'Connor recently appeared in Ghostbusters: Afterlife opposite Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, and Finn Wolfhard, as well as in the Vince Vaughn-led slasher comedy Freaky .

As for the rest of the movie's cast, Dakota Johnson is playing the clairvoyant Madame Web, while Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is also involved in an undisclosed role.

S.J. Clarkson is directing – she's previously helmed episodes of Jessica Jones and The Defenders, so this isn't her first time adapting Marvel comic book characters. She's also directed episodes of shows like Succession, Vinyl, and Orange is the New Black. Meanwhile, the movie was penned by Morbius screenwriters Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

Filming is due to start soon, and it's the second Sony and Marvel production in the works at the moment. Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the Spider-Man antagonist, is currently in production. Russell Crowe and Ariana DeBose are also on board.

Madame Web is set for release on July 17, 2023. While we wait for it to arrive on the big screen, you can check out our list of the best superhero movies to watch right now.

GamesRadar

Showing Up review, Cannes: Kelly Reichardt's latest "as meticulous as ever yet feels off"

“You have to listen to what isn’t being said!” remarks a character in Kelly Reichardt’s latest, an observation that applies not just to the First Cow filmmaker’s latest minimalist effort but pretty much every film she’s directed so far. It’s particularly apposite this time around, though, in that her lead character, Oregon-based sculptor Lizzie (Michelle Williams), is trying to communicate through art: a passion that consumes her to such a degree that the competing travails of her family, friends and colleagues register merely as exasperating distractions.
MOVIES
