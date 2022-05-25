ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Samuel L Jackson is set to play Chris Pratt's feline father in Garfield

By Amy West
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Avengers star Samuel L. Jackson has been lined up to voice Garfield's feline father in an upcoming movie centered on the iconic cartoon cat.

From DNEG, the animation company behind Ron's Gone Wrong , and Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson's Alcon Entertainment, the flick is set to see the lazy, lasagna-loving, Monday-hating moggy cause problems for his owner Jon Arbuckle, and Jon's sweet-natured dog Odie.

Guardians of the Galaxy 's Chris Pratt is already on board to bring the titular tom to life, while Jackson is set to play Vic, a brand new character who wasn't a part of Jim Davis' iconic 1978 comic strip.

Picked up for near-worldwide release by Sony Pictures, Garfield was written by Finding Nemo's David Reynolds and will be directed by Chicken Little 's Mark Dindal. The pair previously worked together on Disney 's The Emperor's New Groove.

Davis will act as an executive producer on the latest adaptation, alongside Bridget McMeel. John Cohen and Steven P. Wegner will produce opposite Kosove, Johnson, DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra and studio president Tom Jacomb.

Like Pratt, who has fronted two LEGO movies, Jackson is no stranger to voice acting. He famously played Lucius Best aka Frozone in Pixar's The Incredibles and its sequel, and also featured in Afro Samurai and Turbo. Outside of Marvel and animation, his most notable credits include Goodfellas, Snakes on a Plane, Coming to America, Pulp Fiction, and the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

As it stands, Garfield has yet to announce an official release date. It is expected to reach cinemas sometime in 2023. While we wait, why not check out our roundup of the best animated movies and bulk out your to-watch list.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

Who does Rupert Friend play in Obi-Wan Kenobi? His sinister role revealed

We've finally seen Rupert Friend in action as the Grand Inquisitor, his Obi-Wan Kenobi character. The actor was cast way back in March 2021, but his role was a mystery until the show's trailer arrived. In the first two episodes of the series, we see the sinister character in action as he pursues the galaxy's surviving Jedi with his fellow Inquisitors.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Namit Malhotra
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Times#Film Star#Avengers#Ron S Gone Wrong#Alcon Entertainment#Galaxy#Sony Pictures#Nemo#Chicken Little#Incredibles#Afro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GamesRadar

Fallout: London devs say Liam Neeson "wasn't interested in the series anymore"

The developer of Fallout: London has said that Liam Neeson isn't interested in contributing to the series anymore. The Fallout: London team has lofty ambitions when it comes to the voice cast of its upcoming mod. In an interview with NME (opens in new tab), lead producer Dean Carter has revealed that the team reached out to the series' biggest stars, Liam Neeson and Ron Perlman, in the hopes of getting them involved with the project, but sadly both stars have declined.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Showing Up review, Cannes: Kelly Reichardt's latest "as meticulous as ever yet feels off"

“You have to listen to what isn’t being said!” remarks a character in Kelly Reichardt’s latest, an observation that applies not just to the First Cow filmmaker’s latest minimalist effort but pretty much every film she’s directed so far. It’s particularly apposite this time around, though, in that her lead character, Oregon-based sculptor Lizzie (Michelle Williams), is trying to communicate through art: a passion that consumes her to such a degree that the competing travails of her family, friends and colleagues register merely as exasperating distractions.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

7 New Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

There's another bumper weekend of streaming lying ahead of us – and it couldn't come at a better time, what with the long weekend in the US thanks to Memorial Day. If you're in the mood for a binge-watch this weekend, you're in luck. Seven new episodes of Stranger Things season 4 are now on Netflix (although you'll have to wait just over a month for the final two). Meanwhile, over on Disney Plus, there are the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi to get stuck into – and episode 3 is coming on Wednesday, so you don't need to wait too long for your next fix.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 1 review: "A mature, beautifully realized slice of Star Wars"

This review contains spoilers for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series premiere. If you haven’t watched the episode, turn away now!Time hasn’t been kind to Obi-Wan Kenobi. In the decade since the events of Revenge of the Sith, Ewan McGregor’s Jedi Master has been broken, chewed up, and spat out by the sands of Tatooine. He’s working a mundane life, clocking in and out of a factory and watching lowly...
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy