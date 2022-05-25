Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 08:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 PM EDT/200 PM CDT/ for Big Bend of and the Panhandle of Florida. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Gulf and southwestern Franklin Counties through 1145 AM EDT/1045 AM CDT/ At 1057 AM EDT/957 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a waterspout and gusty winds along a line extending from near Port St. Joe to 23 miles southwest of Apalachicola to 39 miles south of Mexico Beach. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Port St. Joe, Apalachicola, Nine Mile, Highland View, Eleven Mile, Thirteen Mile, Odena, Cape San Blas, Indian Pass, Tilton, Jones Homestead, Ward Ridge, Milltown, Bay City, Howard Creek, Apalachicola Airport, Simmons Bayou and Willis Landing. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO