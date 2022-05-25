Takeaways from the night the lights went out in Georgia for Trump

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich provides his analysis of the primaries and called for a "unified party" going into November on Tuesday's "Hannity." NEWT GINGRICH: Remember that it's very, very likely now that Mehmet Oz is going to win in Pennsylvania and he was endorsed by Trump. So the president overall, President Trump overall has a very good track record. Look, I want to say I was for Perdue. And as you know, I'm very deeply for Jake Evans in the sixth District. But the fact is that Governor Kemp, to his credit, put together a very powerful campaign, used all the weapons that a sitting governor has to raise an amazing amount of money spent about two and a half months demolishing Perdue as a candidate, with Perdue not having the money to counter it. And Kemp is going to win a significant victory. And I think we ought to be honest about it. That's the only major defeat that Trump is going to have tonight. And overall, Trump's track record so far verges on astonishing.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO