Georgia State

Takeaways from the night the lights went out in Georgia for Trump

By Jonathan Allen
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — It was the night the lights went out in Georgia for Team Trump. Former President Donald Trump's favorites were dismissed up and down the ballot Tuesday, as Republican voters handed him a book-end rebuke to his 2020 re-election bid loss in the state. But Georgia was...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 207

fighter for america
3d ago

People slowly coming to their senses and again voting against the lies hate and fear mongering that trump started and the corrupt republicans who have worked against America right next to him instead of honesty and telling the truth.

Reply(19)
131
NeverTrumpRepublican
3d ago

It's a shame to be a Republican nowadays, as it doesn't make sense to support a candidate that isn't a true Republican like in the case of Orange Fatz!

Reply(9)
72
John Hancock
3d ago

Well I guess you missed the content of the article or are just deflecting! Trump went on to endorse candidates for revenge. He called Kemp a coward because, Kemp stood firm and refused to do what Trump wanted him to do. And also the secretary of state whom Trump pressured for the 11000 votes stood firm and refused to rig rhe vote for Trump. Imagine a manwho is going around spreading lies about the fraud in the 2020 elections was caught redhanded trying to steal votes!

Reply(2)
70
