Sheboygan, WI

ONLY TWO DAYS LEFT TO SIGN UP FOR JUNIOR POLICE ACADEMY

By Kevin Zimmermann
 3 days ago

Sheboygan area middle school students are wanted by the Police, but not in the way you might guess. Students currently in grades 6-8 in any Sheboygan Area District public or private school...

Related
CRASH AT “J” AND 57 – ONE PERSON FLIGHTED

A 24-year-old woman was flighted for emergency treatment after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on Friday. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says the rollover happened shortly after noon on Friday on County Highway “J” just west of Highway 57. The driver – the sole person involved in the accident – was ejected during the rollover and was transported via helicopter to Thedacare in Neenah.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
KIEL CANCELS MEMORIAL DAY PARADE, SCHOOL CONCERTS AFTER THREATS

Events throughout the community of Kiel are being affected amid the continuing controversy surrounding a Title-IX investigation underway in the Kiel Middle School. The investigation into the use by three 8th grade boys of improper “gender pronouns” against the wishes of another student has generated widespread discussion, and a conservative law group has taken up the case defending the boys. The case has also prompted threats and disruptions in the community.
KIEL, WI
APRIL: SHEBOYGAN COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT DROPS, CITY STEADY

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has released its April employment data, showing a fairly steady rate month-to-month in the Sheboygan area, and continued improvement since last year. April unemployment in Sheboygan County dropped from 2.6% in March to 2.3%, and was down just over 1% (1.1%) since April of...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY RETURNS TO A “LOW” COVID-19 COMMUNITY LEVEL

A 1-week period of “Medium COVID-19 Activity” as measured by the Centers for Disease Control has subsided back to a “Low” level as of data posted on Thursday, May 26. The rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days went from the previous 204.61 to 199.41. And although the new case rate fell below the “Medium” threshold, hospitalization metrics actually increased; from a New Covid-19 rate of admissions per 100,000 population of 8.6, to a current 9.8. And the percent of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 rose from 3.4% to 4.9%.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
LTC AG STUDENTS TAKE 1st PLACE IN NATIONAL COMPETITION

A national competition among two- and four-year colleges was won by a team from Lakeshore Technical College. The students were members of the Professional Agricultural Students Club and competed against some 300 others at the National PAS Organization Conference in Minneapolis. LTC placed first in the Dairy Specialist team competition, topping colleges including Iowa State University and Southern Illinois University. The team included Colin DeYoung, Alex Diersen and Elizabeth Benicke. LTC also placed well in individual competitions.
SHEBOYGAN, WI

