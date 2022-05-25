ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Family of deputy-involved crash victims to speak publicly

By Dianté Gibbs
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of three women killed in a Mother’s Day crash involving a Charleston County Deputy will speak publicly through a press conference on Wednesday.

The family of Stephania Dantzler, Shanice Dantzler-Williams, and Miranda Dantzler-Williams will be speaking for the first time since the deadly crash.

Joining them are activists including The Voice of Colleton, Elvin Speights Sr., Stand As One-SC, Phoenix Project’s Sharea Williams, the SC Black Activist Coalition, and Pastor Thomas Dixon. The family’s legal representative will also be present.

On May 8, Stephania and her daughters Shanice and Miranda were headed south on Highway 17 before their vehicle was struck by a Charleston County Deputy’s cruiser responding to a non-emergency call.

The family members died at the scene of the crash. Miranda had just graduated from Claflin University the day before with a degree in criminal justice. They are from the Green Pond Community of Colleton County.

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano previously spoke about the crash a couple of days after.

“The family is heartbroken. We are heartbroken. They are devastated. We are devastated,” Graziano said.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

In a release, the family of the three women and representatives mentioned Sheriff Kristin Graziano and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office being “silent” since the night of the crash.

The press conference starts at noon at the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

