Drying Out, Heating Up

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a pigskin playoff season with Crosbyton, Colton Brewer has stepped down as the Chiefs Head Football Coach. Coach Brewer released this statement. “My wife and I have resigned from our positions with Crosbyton ISD. While we eagerly await the chance to officially announce our next destination, the move comes with rather quick and deeply sorrowful goodbyes. We loved and still love Crosbyton Tx. When we felt called here, our mission was to “Restore Pride in the Tribe” and I can firmly say I’m proud of what was accomplished. We’re thankful to have been given the chance to be a part of it and to be embraced and supported by so many.

CROSBYTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO