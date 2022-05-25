ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Drying Out, Heating Up

By Steve Divine
KCBD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following a widespread soaking over the past two days, the KCBD viewing area will be drying out and heating up heading into the Memorial Day Weekend. I’ve added rainfall reports to the end of this post. This afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy....

www.kcbd.com

KCBD

8 tornadoes reported Monday on South Plains, 2 nearly a mile wide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A long-track supercell thunderstorm Monday, May 23, produced eight confirmed tornadoes starting just before 7 p.m. and ending just before 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Two of the tornadoes are rated EF-2 and were nearly a mile wide. Though it was a close call to multiple towns, the twisters avoided these communities. No injuries were reported.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Downtown Farmers Market Opens Saturday Morning

I really love the community and the experience of the Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market. Do yourself a favor and make it a point to visit the Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market this year. You'll find the gang at 19th and Buddy Holly Avenue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting May 28th, 2022 and going through mid-October. Attending earlier is always better because some items do run out.
LUBBOCK, TX
97X

Three Tornados Spotted Together In A Field During Huge Storm

On Monday evening, the National Weather Service issued seven tornado warnings for the South Plains. The first warning was for a confirmed tornado on the ground near Morton Texas. The last was for a confirmed tornado near Levelland Texas. A Facebook user shared a video of 3 tornados in one...
MORTON, TX
KCBD

Lubbock honors Uvalde victims with flameless vigil

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock residents gathered at Charles A. Guy park to remember victims of the Uvalde school shooting on Friday night. “We all decided it would be a good idea just to memorialize them,” vigil organizer Kaitlyn Mankin said. It was a way to memorialize the 19...
LUBBOCK, TX
