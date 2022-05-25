ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Which Falcons rookie pass-rusher will have more sacks?

By Abe Gordon, Morning Show W John Hugh
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ssjib_0fpjTvZi00

The Atlanta Falcons were far and away the worst team in the league last season at rushing the passer. And while they didn't address that need with their top pick (8th overall, WR Drake London), they did grab a few guys they hope to impact the QB on Day 2 of the NFL draft.

In the second round the Falcons took Penn State DE Arnold Ebiketie and followed that later in the third round with Western Kentucky OLB DeAngelo Malone. Former 3-Time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Hugh Douglas explains the biggest adjustments they will need to make to have an impact in their rookie seasons.

Listen to 92.9 The Game live now!

"Speed of the game, learning technique, that's the biggest thing. Trying to understand what offensive linemen are trying to do," responds Hugh Douglas when asked what the biggest adjustments are. "You have to learn angles. In college I used to run around folks, but in the NFL it's different. You have OL that understand angles, understand where to lead you, and where the QB is going to be. You might see the QB, but are you actually touching the QB?"

So how big a difference can these two rookies make for the Falcons defense and more specifically the pass rush in their rookie seasons? If the unit wants to take a significant jump from their 2021 numbers, hopefully an immediate one.

Jim Nagy, the Executive Director of the Senior Bowl actually feels that third-round pick DeAngelo Malone could be set up for a bigger season than the second-round pick Ebiketie.

Malone ended his college career with 32.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles while Ebiketie totaled just 15.5 sacks across seasons at Temple and Penn State.

Both Ebiketie and Malone will have to win their spots in training camp after the Falcons added a few free agents to one-year deals in similar roles, and it would be a good sign for the future of the Falcons defense if they do.

Get the Audacy App on your phone today!

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Jeremy McNichols signs with Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Thursday that veteran RB Jeremy McNichols has signed with the team. (Atlanta Falcons) McNichols, who most recently played for the Tennessee Titans, is joining his 5th team while entering his 6th NFL season. McNichols has ties to current Falcons HC Arthur Smith who was the Titans offensive coordinator in 2020 while McNichols was a member of that team. McNichols was a 5th-round pick out of Boise State in 2017 and he has been an effective receiving option out of the backfield during his NFL career. McNichols will join a crowded RB room in Atlanta that currently rosters veterans Cordarralle Patterson, Damien Williams, Qadree Ollison, and rookie Tyler Allgeier. It’s unclear how the team's RB rotation might work during the regular season, so this will be a backfield to monitor during training camp, but McNichols isn’t likely to be anything more than a change of pace back or part of a committee at best.
ATLANTA, GA
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: Denver Broncos

After going 7-10 last season due to the offense not scoring enough, the Denver Broncos decided not to mess around this spring and traded for quarterback Russell Wilson. However, the AFC West is so loaded that the Broncos still needed to find some more players in the NFL Draft. Here is a look at who Denver selected.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Yardbarker

Packers Add Defensive Lineman Chris Slayton Off Waivers from NFC Rival

The Green Bay Packers had one spot open on their 90-man roster following the release of backup kick JJ Molson. Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur decided to add one more defensive lineman. Chris Slayton, formerly of Syracuse, was picked up off the waiver wire. Slayton had been on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Wr#Olb#Pro Bowl#The Senior Bowl
Yardbarker

Can Troy Andersen start as a rookie if Falcons part ways with Deion Jones?

Falcons fans are eagerly waiting for June 1 to roll around as Deion Jones‘ future is in serious doubt, especially after recent news of his injury, which will cause him to miss the rest of the offseason. According to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, Jones’s departure is imminent and warranted because of his lack of leadership. Schultz mentioned the Falcons would be able to swallow the difficult pill of his horrid play, but his lack of leadership cannot be overlooked. I’m not sure if he can be traded at this point, but playing without him next season is certainly on the table.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia football moves down in latest ESPN SP+ preseason rankings

ESPN’s Bill Connelly has released his updated SP+ projections for the 2022 college football season. In Connelly’s initial rankings, which published in February, Georgia checked in at No. 2. A little over three months later, and the Bulldogs have moved down in those rankings. The first rankings were posted shortly after the closing of the second national signing day, while these new rankings further take into account how each team performed in the transfer portal. Georgia, which has been inactive in the portal, only dropped a little bit.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy