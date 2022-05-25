ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, NM

Oil and gas threatens lizard native to southern New Mexico. Here's what's being done

By Adrian Hedden, Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e1l7c_0fpjTqA500

A lizard species native to southeast New Mexico was the subject of a lawsuit filed last week against the federal government which the plaintiffs contended failed to protect the animal from extinction.

The dunes sagebrush lizard is native to the Permian Basin region in Eddy, Lea and Chaves counties and parts of West Texas.

It dwells in sand dunes around the region, which are mined by the oil and gas industry in hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, which sees a mixture of water, chemicals and sand pumped underground to break up shale rock and extract fossil fuels.

Sign up for our newsletter, the Daily Briefing, to get stories like this one delivered straight to your inbox every morning.

The Permian Basin is the U.S.’ most active oil patch, the suit argued, and as the industry grows in the region so too does the threat to the sagebrush lizard.

The Center for Biological Diversity announced its intent to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last year for failing to act on a 2018 petition the lizard be listed for protection as either endangered of threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

The Center officially filed the suit May 19, hoping to compel the federal agency to list it for protection.

In the suit, plaintiffs accused the Fish and Wildlife Service of delaying action that could protect the sagebrush lizard from extinction as more oil and gas development was expected amid the animal’s habitat in the coming years.

“We won’t stand by while the last dunes sagebrush lizards disappear,” said Michael Robinson, senior conservation advocate at the Center. “Even as the oil and gas industry ruins our climate, it’s also destroying the lizards’ last homes. Protection under the Endangered Species Act is this unique animal’s last hope.”

Up to 95 percent of the shinnery oak ecosystem throughout the dunes of southeast New Mexico were destroyed by the extraction industry, the Center argued, and other development such as for agriculture through herbicides and livestock grazing.

This fragmented lizard populations, meaning breeding was impeded.

Robinson said threats to the dunes sagebrush lizard showed that oil and gas’ environmental impacts went beyond pollution and also damaged habitat through developments like drilling operations, pipelines and mining.

“Dunes sagebrush lizards are perfectly adapted to their shinnery oak dune habitats, but they won’t survive the oil and gas industry without protection,” Robinson said. “Climate change isn’t just caused by burning fossil fuels. It’s also driven by the destruction of carbon-storing natural habitats like those needed by the lizard.

“This destruction in turn is the main cause of the extinction crisis and thus the oil and gas industry’s destruction of the natural world is a double whammy.”

The Fish and Wildlife Service found the lizard was likely in need of protection first in 1982, but a decision was delayed.

The Center submitted a petition in 2002, and the Fish and Wildlife Service proposed it be listed eight years later in 2010.

But through agreements with landowners and other government agencies to attempt to protect some of the animals’ habitats in New Mexico and Texas, the listing was ultimately avoided.

Carlsbad organization working with industry, landowners to save species

In Carlsbad, conservation group the Center for Excellence (CEHMM) established candidate conservation agreements (CCAs) and candidate conservation agreements with assurances (CCAAs) for landowners in the area to voluntarily agree to take some conservation efforts for lizard to avoid any further land restrictions should a listing occur.

CCAs apply to federal land, and CCAAs apply to non-federal or private lands.

In total about 732,000 acres, through CEHMM’s agreements were enrolled as dunes sagebrush lizard habitat.

Those entering the agreements could be landowners or users in the oil and gas or agriculture sectors that hoped to continue development while also protecting the animal and avoiding an ultimate listing.

For the lizard, CEHMM reported the agreements could entail moving oil and gas wells out of lizard habitat.

CEHMM’s records show 503 wells on federal land were moved out of lizard habitat since 2009, while 84 were moved off state land and 92 rights of way were relocated.

Those enrolled in the agreements agreed any future wells or developments would not be located within 30 meters of areas deemed habitable by the lizard.

“Construction of well pads and roads for oil and gas development poses a serious threat to the (dunes sagebrush lizard) because of its dependence on a very specialized, dynamic habitat,” read the report.

A project to restore lizard habitats was funded in 2019 for about $43,000, per the report, removing caliche from an about 3 mile oilfield road no longer in service and a 0.6 acre well pad.

It was planned to be completed this spring with funding through a grant from ConocoPhillips.

“These are legacy wells with no responsible party,” read the report. “Since roads made from caliche cause habitat fragmentation, these removal efforts will improve habitat for the (dunes sagebrush lizard).”

CEHMM also funded a project in March for about $67,000 to remove about 2.5 miles of fencing from property that could be used for lizard habitat as well as the lesser prairie chicken, another species being sought for protection.

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on Twitter.

Comments / 8

Related
insideevs.com

New Mexico Becomes The Latest "Clean Cars" State

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
POLITICS
Source New Mexico

New Mexico county to ease oil and gas drilling rules despite new evidence of health dangers

A mapping project released today by nonprofit environmental groups EarthWorks and FracTracker shows that more than 12.3 million people live within a half-mile of an oil and gas facility in the United States — 144,377 of them in New Mexico. And earlier this month, a mostly rural county just south of Albuquerque passed an ordinance that could increase that number further.
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
pinonpost.com

Biden’s ‘trans’ HHS official visits ABQ to promote ‘environmental justice,’ abortion

Apparently, the Joe Biden administration’s top priorities are “environmental justice” and “equity,” with his Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Dr. “Rachel” Levine making a stop in New Mexico to talk about those priorities with local leaders, including far-left Democrat Mayor of Albuquerque, Tim Keller. Levine, a biological man who identifies as a “transgender woman” oversees the “Office of Climate Change and Health Equity.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carlsbad, NM
Business
State
New Mexico State
County
Eddy County, NM
Eddy County, NM
Government
Carlsbad, NM
Government
Carlsbad, NM
Industry
City
Carlsbad, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

DOH: Santa Fe County Has Highest COVID-19 Case Rates in the State

Santa Fe’s COVID-19 case rate highest in the state. According to the health department’s weekly epidemiology report on geographical trends, for the most recent seven-day period of May 16 through May 22, Santa Fe County had the highest case rate per 100,000 population in the state: 45.9. Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties followed close behind with case rates per 100,000 population of 39.9 and 39.4, respectively. The report marks case rates per 100,000 between 32.636 to 45.921 as high with a brick-colored designation. Sandoval, De Baca and Grant counties also are in the high range. During the same time period, the state recorded 3,549 new cases, a 43% increase from the seven-day total a week prior. Santa Fe County would appear to have had 429 cases in the last week or so (DOH no longer reports county-level cases, but reports them cumulatively each week), compared with 279 the week prior. In response to recent questions from SFR regarding rising case rates—specifically, on May 16, the state reported a three-day weekend total 45% higher than the week prior—a DOH spokeswoman sent a statement noting New Mexico, “like the rest of the country, is experiencing an increase of COVID-19 cases,” but “hospitalizations and deaths…remain stable at this time.”According to the state’s weekly report on hospitalizations, Taos County had the highest per 100,000 population rate of hospital admissions for COVID-19 between May 16-22: 9.5, followed by Santa Fe and San Miguel counties with 4.6. As SFR reported on April 29, the health department has discontinued reporting breakthrough cases in its weekly vaccination report pending “updated methods to account for confounding variables (or unmeasured factors) that impact this analysis, such as age, number of comorbidities, and immunosuppression factors.” According to the most recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “community levels” tracking system—which uses case rates along with two hospital metrics in combination to determine the state of the virus on a county level—all of New Mexico’s counties remain green, or low, except for Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Grant counties, which are yellow, for medium (that report updates tomorrow).
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico earns more than $2.4 million from cannabis tax

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first month of recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico has earned the state more than $2.4 million in cannabis excise taxes. That’s from more than 100 retailers, according to the state’s Taxation and Revenue Department (TRD). Legal recreational cannabis retail sales began on April 1, 2022. On opening day alone, retailers […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Chart 646: Los Alamos Among Six New Mexico Counties Moving From Green To Yellow On CDC Map

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released today its weekly update to the COVID-19 community level map. The CDC framework designates community level based on diagnoses and hospitalization levels (link). Masks are recommended for at-risk (for example, immunocompromised) individuals in counties with the intermediate, yellow, risk level. A majority of New Mexicans live in counties currently yellow on the CDC map. Source: CDC. Map: mapchart.net. Created by Eli Ben-Naim.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Oil And Gas#Oil Wells#Natural Gas#The Daily Briefing#Center
thecentersquare.com

New Mexico budget surplus sees boost from oil and gas

(The Center Square) – Recent projections show New Mexico's budget surplus is $440 million more a December projection thanks mostly to oil and gas production, according to economists. Gross receipts tax collection was also running $248 million higher than expected due to inflation and higher prices for goods, Legislative...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
lascrucesbulletin.com

New Mexico Wine Festival is in full bloom once again

After a three-year hiatus, the New Mexico Wine Festival in Las Cruces returns this weekend, May 28th-30th. Hosted by New Mexico Wine & Grape Growers Association, the Memorial weekend wine festivals have become a tradition for people throughout the Southwest, providing an opportunity for attendees to discover New Mexico’s award winning wines and buy direct from local producers.
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KRQE News 13

FEMA approves more than $2M in assistance for New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – FEMA has approved more than $2.2M for New Mexicans affected by wildfires. The agency says 761 applications have been approved for disaster assistance. There are multiple types of assistance, to apply for aid visit the government’s disaster assistance website.
errorsofenchantment.com

Critical Race Theory “summer reading” for New Mexico teachers from PED

The following letter and books were received by a teacher at Albuquerque Public Schools for their “summer reading.” The books, sent to social studies teachers from NM PED, are of course meant to filter into the classroom in indoctrinating New Mexico students into PED’s new “CRT-laden” social studies standards.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Five wild animals confirmed with rabies in southeast New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health has confirmed five rabies cases in wild animals found in southwest New Mexico. The animals were found in Grant, Sierra and Catron counties and include three foxes and two bobcats. NMDOH is reminding people that livestock and pets should be vaccinated against rabies. They say the […]
Colorado Newsline

Lauren Boebert, Don Coram clash at first debate ahead of GOP primary for Colorado’s 3rd District

State Sen. Don Coram tried to paint himself as a moderate, experienced alternative to incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert during the first debate between the candidates ahead of the Republican primary elections. “As George Washington said in his farewell address, our biggest threat to our young republic is excessive partisanship. We have a nation that […] The post Lauren Boebert, Don Coram clash at first debate ahead of GOP primary for Colorado’s 3rd District appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Selina needs a home, Animal Humane New Mexico

Rehoming pets, providing care, and working with adopters. Animal Humane New Mexico has been around since 1965 and has provided forever homes for more than 4,000 dogs and cats each year. The efforts wouldn’t be possible without donations and they have a few events coming up. Feline Fiesta is happening...
Carlsbad Current-Argus

Carlsbad Current-Argus

1K+
Followers
873
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local source for breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment in Carlsbad and the surrounding area.

 http://currentargus.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy