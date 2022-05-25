Oil and gas threatens lizard native to southern New Mexico. Here's what's being done

A lizard species native to southeast New Mexico was the subject of a lawsuit filed last week against the federal government which the plaintiffs contended failed to protect the animal from extinction.

The dunes sagebrush lizard is native to the Permian Basin region in Eddy, Lea and Chaves counties and parts of West Texas.

It dwells in sand dunes around the region, which are mined by the oil and gas industry in hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, which sees a mixture of water, chemicals and sand pumped underground to break up shale rock and extract fossil fuels.

The Permian Basin is the U.S.’ most active oil patch, the suit argued, and as the industry grows in the region so too does the threat to the sagebrush lizard.

The Center for Biological Diversity announced its intent to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last year for failing to act on a 2018 petition the lizard be listed for protection as either endangered of threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

The Center officially filed the suit May 19, hoping to compel the federal agency to list it for protection.

In the suit, plaintiffs accused the Fish and Wildlife Service of delaying action that could protect the sagebrush lizard from extinction as more oil and gas development was expected amid the animal’s habitat in the coming years.

“We won’t stand by while the last dunes sagebrush lizards disappear,” said Michael Robinson, senior conservation advocate at the Center. “Even as the oil and gas industry ruins our climate, it’s also destroying the lizards’ last homes. Protection under the Endangered Species Act is this unique animal’s last hope.”

Up to 95 percent of the shinnery oak ecosystem throughout the dunes of southeast New Mexico were destroyed by the extraction industry, the Center argued, and other development such as for agriculture through herbicides and livestock grazing.

This fragmented lizard populations, meaning breeding was impeded.

Robinson said threats to the dunes sagebrush lizard showed that oil and gas’ environmental impacts went beyond pollution and also damaged habitat through developments like drilling operations, pipelines and mining.

“Dunes sagebrush lizards are perfectly adapted to their shinnery oak dune habitats, but they won’t survive the oil and gas industry without protection,” Robinson said. “Climate change isn’t just caused by burning fossil fuels. It’s also driven by the destruction of carbon-storing natural habitats like those needed by the lizard.

“This destruction in turn is the main cause of the extinction crisis and thus the oil and gas industry’s destruction of the natural world is a double whammy.”

The Fish and Wildlife Service found the lizard was likely in need of protection first in 1982, but a decision was delayed.

The Center submitted a petition in 2002, and the Fish and Wildlife Service proposed it be listed eight years later in 2010.

But through agreements with landowners and other government agencies to attempt to protect some of the animals’ habitats in New Mexico and Texas, the listing was ultimately avoided.

Carlsbad organization working with industry, landowners to save species

In Carlsbad, conservation group the Center for Excellence (CEHMM) established candidate conservation agreements (CCAs) and candidate conservation agreements with assurances (CCAAs) for landowners in the area to voluntarily agree to take some conservation efforts for lizard to avoid any further land restrictions should a listing occur.

CCAs apply to federal land, and CCAAs apply to non-federal or private lands.

In total about 732,000 acres, through CEHMM’s agreements were enrolled as dunes sagebrush lizard habitat.

Those entering the agreements could be landowners or users in the oil and gas or agriculture sectors that hoped to continue development while also protecting the animal and avoiding an ultimate listing.

For the lizard, CEHMM reported the agreements could entail moving oil and gas wells out of lizard habitat.

CEHMM’s records show 503 wells on federal land were moved out of lizard habitat since 2009, while 84 were moved off state land and 92 rights of way were relocated.

Those enrolled in the agreements agreed any future wells or developments would not be located within 30 meters of areas deemed habitable by the lizard.

“Construction of well pads and roads for oil and gas development poses a serious threat to the (dunes sagebrush lizard) because of its dependence on a very specialized, dynamic habitat,” read the report.

A project to restore lizard habitats was funded in 2019 for about $43,000, per the report, removing caliche from an about 3 mile oilfield road no longer in service and a 0.6 acre well pad.

It was planned to be completed this spring with funding through a grant from ConocoPhillips.

“These are legacy wells with no responsible party,” read the report. “Since roads made from caliche cause habitat fragmentation, these removal efforts will improve habitat for the (dunes sagebrush lizard).”

CEHMM also funded a project in March for about $67,000 to remove about 2.5 miles of fencing from property that could be used for lizard habitat as well as the lesser prairie chicken, another species being sought for protection.

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on Twitter.