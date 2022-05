The Butler City Farmer’s Market is about to open its doors for the first time this year. Opening day for the market is set for tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. Organizers say hundreds of people flock to the market on Saturdays. With its growing popularity among customers, it’s also become a destination for vendors. A full group of farmers and others are expected to be on hand tomorrow.

BUTLER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO