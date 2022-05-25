ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stock Market Today - 5/25: Stocks Move Lower, Bond Yields Slide, With Fed Minutes In Focus

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ppqYg_0fpjQlAj00

U.S. equity futures moved lower Wednesday, while the dollar bounced from a one-month low and Treasury yields held steady, as markets proceed cautiously ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's May policy meeting later in the session.

The Fed's inflation fight, which will likely delivery 50 basis point rate hikes at consecutive policy meetings between now and September, has pounded domestic stocks and slowed economic growth prospects in the world's biggest economy.

What it hasn't done, as yet, is blunt the pace of consumer price increases, which are accelerating at the fastest pace in four decades, largely as a result of influences beyond the Fed's control, such as Russia's war on Ukraine, China's Covid crisis and the knock-on disruptions they've caused to global supply chains.

That could give the Fed a reason to slow, or even pause, the pace of its tightening, although bets on a 50 basis point hike in both June and July remain well north of 90%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch.

Minutes from the Fed's April meeting will provide clues as to whether policymakers are sensitive to the affects of their hawkish strategy, particularly with respect to the job market, as data suggests key components of the economy are starting to show signs of rate-hike fatigue.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said yesterday that he intended to "proceed carefully in tightening policy", while being mindful of non-financial impacts and avoiding any "reckless" policy decisions.

European stocks were only modestly higher, despite a solid start, following a modest improvement in German consumer morale, based on a closely-watch GfK survey, and data showing its economy -- the region's largest -- avoided recession over the first three months of the year.

Scroll to Continue

In the U.S., benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yields -- which move inversely to prices -- traded at a one-month low of 2.745% overnight following yesterday's shockingly poor new home sales figures and PMI data indicating slowdowns in both the manufacturing and services sector.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currency peers, was marked 0.47% higher at 102.336 in early New York trading.

On Wall Street, futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicating a 180 point opening bell decline while those linked the S&P 500 were priced for a 23 point pullback. Futures linked to the tech-focused Nasdaq, which id down 28.85% for the year, are looking at an 85 point opening bell dip.

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report shares were one of the more active names in pre-market trading, rising 10% after activist investor Nelson Peltz said he was considering a takeover of the iconic restaurant chain.

Nvidia Corp (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report was also on the move, falling 1.2% ahead of the chipmaker's first quarter earnings report after the closing bell.

The Street is looking for a solid bottom line of $1.29 per share, a 40% increase from last year, as chip prices march higher amid the supply chain snarls linked to China's Covid crisis.

Revenues are expected to meet Nvidia's February guidance of $8.1 billion, plus or minus 2%, although slowing sales of its 'CMP' chips, which are used by cryptocurrency miners, could shave some of that tally as the sector continues to struggle.

Nordstrom (JWN) - Get Nordstrom, Inc. Report shares rose 2% after the mall-focused retailer defied the sector's recent gloom with a narrower-than-expected first loss paired with a boost to its full-year profit forecast.

It's gains were pared, however, after Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) - Get Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. Report cautioned that same store sales, which fell 8.4% over the three months ending in April, would likely lag their 2021 pace for the remainder of the year, sending shares 18% lower in pre-market trading.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Stocks Close Near Session Highs After Robust Retail Earnings

U.S. stocks ended near session highs to close Thursday's session after retailers released positive earnings results. Investors also continued to weigh the federal reserve's recent indication that the central will raise rates in an effort to curb inflation. Adam Johnson, Portfolio Manager for Adviser Investments, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Peltz
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Wall Street Weekahead: Hopes That Fed Is 'Past Peak Hawkishness' Buoy Stocks

Bad news may once again be good news on Wall Street, as signs of slowing U.S. growth fan hopes that the Federal Reserve may not need to tighten policy as much as previously expected. Home sales have fallen for a third straight month, while big misses from retail giants such...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#European Stocks#Equity Market#Fed Minutes#Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Covid#The Cme Group#Fedwatch#Atlanta Fed
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher, Costco, Gap, Dell and Marvell In Focus - Five Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Friday, May 27:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher As Fed 'Pause' Hint Boosts Sentiment. U.S. equity futures extended gains Friday, putting stocks on pace for their best weekly gain in two months, as investors bet that the Federal Reserve's suggestion of an autumn pause in rate hikes, paired with what could be a peak in inflation readings, will lift markets from one of their worst starts to the year since the 1930s.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Stocks Rise Broadly on Gains From Retailers Including Macy's

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors cheered a strong set of quarterly results from Macy's and other retailers. The S&P 500 rose 2.1% as of 12:38 p.m. Eastern and is solidly in the green for the week following a choppy few days of trading. The S&P 500 is coming off seven straight weekly losses, its longest such stretch since 2001.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Bloomberg

Stocks Gyrate on Fed Minutes, China Crosswinds: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks and US futures fluctuated in choppy trading Thursday as traders weighed downbeat remarks on China’s economy by Premier Li Keqiang with Federal Reserve minutes that struck a less hawkish note. An MSCI Inc. gauge of Asia-Pacific shares wavered as Japan edged up, while Hong Kong slipped. S&P...
MARKETS
CNBC

Goldman says signs that inflation is peaking could be positive for stocks

Signs that inflation is at least starting to abate from a 40-year high could be a positive for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs. Markets rallied Friday as a government report showed the pace of inflation slowed a bit in April, primarily due to falling gas prices but also from other factors that at least suggested the run-up was cooling.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Don’t Panic! Even if the Market Crashes it Won't be Forever

We’ve reached that stage in the market’s decline when people are starting to notice just how crummy their portfolios look. Put another way, all the high-flying tech giants that were propping up the Nasdaq Composite over the past few years are falling back to earth even faster than they went up.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Watch: Buys Tesla, Roku, Coinbase, Gene-Editing Firm

Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on May 25 bought and sold some familiar names. All valuations below are as of Thursday’s close. For the third straight day, Ark funds purchased shares of electric-vehicle titan Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, this time 1,343 shares valued at $885,000.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy