Four receive the Brian J. Munz Scholarship

FAIRBURY — A yearly tradition at Fairbury City Hall continued last week with the presentation of Brian J. Munz scholarships during the regular meeting of the Fairbury City Council.

Presenter Jim Munz reminded the audience this is done to honor the local firemen, police officers and SELCAS personnel.

“I don’t think you guys get enough appreciation,” he said.

Munz thanked the Prairie Lands Foundation for helping to make the scholarships possible along with assistance from Nancy Widlacki who helps coordinate the effort.

This year’s recipients include:

Zachary Dylan Bee — The SELCAS employee is completing his sophomore year at Heartland Community College and has been accepted to the Mennonite College of Nursing at Illinois State University where he will begin classes in the fall to complete a BSN-RN program.

Brianne Arlene Edelman — Also a SELCAS employee, she is preparing to start the Paramedic program at OSF St. James Medical Center and hopes to continue her EMS career at SELCAS as a paramedic.

Kylie Ann Bazzell — The daughter of fireman Greg Bazzell will finish her associate’s degree in Business from Heartland Community College this summer and will transfer to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in the fall to study marketing.

Sheldon Michael Riedel — The additional SELCAS employee is enrolled at Heartland Community College studying chemistry. He plans to transfer to Illinois State University to study nutrition and then continue on to medical school.

Brian Munz was a Fairbury firefighter who died in the line of duty in July 2008.