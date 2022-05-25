ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Compass by Margaritaville Announces “Summerzcool”

Tampa Bay News Wire
 3 days ago

Anna Maria Island, Florida, May 25, 2022 – The Compass by Margaritaville, Anna Maria Sound, is offering teachers and administrators a fun summer vacation option. “Summerzcool” offers resort credits from $20-50, depending on length of stay, for the property’s bike rentals and two restaurants, Provisions and Compass Bar & Chill. The...

Tampa Bay News Wire

Celebrate Father’s Day at Mattison’s Sunday, June 19th

Sarasota and Bradenton, FL (May 25, 2022) – Mattison’s City Grille and Riverwalk Grille Restaurants will be open on Father’s Day featuring chef inspired menus and dad approved fun! Mattison’s Forty-One is closed on Father’s Day. Anyone dining at the Mattison’s Grilles on Father’s Day can enter to win a fabulous, dad approved gift basket.
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Disney And Universal Studios To Start Affordable Housing Project In Florida

According to a report from the College of Business, Tampa experienced a 28% rent increase rate in 2021. Affordable housing has become an increasingly severe problem for many Americans, and Florida is one state that’s been hit the hardest. However, Disney and Universal Studios are trying to change that in this year, starting with an affordable housing project on an 80 acre plot of land.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Former pro wrestler bites into bakery business with Sarasota store

Key takeaway: Eric Koenreich found fast success in an online cookie business, Kookies & Kream, at the start of the pandemic. Now he aims to build a sustainable brick and mortar business behind the quirky cookies. Core challenge: Getting people into the store. What’s next: While a second store is...
SARASOTA, FL
State
Florida State
Longboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch engineer wants to revolutionize air conditioning industry

It can be hard to put a price on a dream, unless you are paying for rent and the materials to make one come true. Lakewood Ranch's Eric Coffin said he can almost touch his dream now that he has been building a 3-ton, natural gas driven air conditioner for residential application called "Quad-Gen." He said the system, being built at his office/shop on Lena Road, will reduce by 50% the carbon footprint of current electrical air conditioners and can be operated at a quarter of the cost.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Longboat Observer

Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House headed to Lakewood Ranch

Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House will fill the final anchor restaurant opening in Waterside Place, it announced Thursday by Lakewood Ranch Commercial Realty. The release describes Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House as an "upscale causal dining experience" that offers seafood such as hog fish, black grouper, snapper, oysters and a "chill seafood tower."
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
thebradentontimes.com

Weekend Sounds May 27-29

BRADENTON — It’s another weekend of great live music options from Bradenton to Cortez, down to Sarasota and Siesta Key. Check out The Bradenton Times Weekend Sounds to see what bands you can catch and where. Kat Crosby and the Rhythm Gators. Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille. Friday: 7-10...
BRADENTON, FL
bizjournals

This Pinellas beach is in Dr. Beach's top three in the country

The doctor has prescribed his annual top 10 beach list for 2022, just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Caladesi Island State Park in Clearwater ranks as the second-best beach in the country, according to coastal scientist Stephen Leatherman, also known as "Dr. Beach." He chooses which beaches make his...
CLEARWATER, FL
tampamagazines.com

The InterView: Carmine Iavarone, Owner of Iavorone’s Italian Steakhouse

Carmine Iavarone is part of three generations of family who own several iconic, longtime restaurants in Tampa. He opened Iavarone’s Italian Steakhouse 30 years ago in Carrollwood. My father came from Naples, Italy. My mother is from New York. Her family is Sicilian. They were great, hardworking people and...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa Bay floating concert Boatstock 3 happens this weekend

ICYMI, Memorial Day weekend is here, and that means the return of Pinellas County's quarantine-born Boatstock, happening on May 28. On Saturday, near Bay Pines, some of the floating festival’s longest-running alum (Fayroy, Johnny Mile and the Kilometers) join Boatsock newbs Have Gun, Will Travel and Tampa Bay cover band all-star Stormbringer for the show.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Sarasota circus philanthropist's condo hits market for $7.95 million

The sprawling Gulf-front condo that belonged to the man who built the world's largest collection of circus miniatures is on sale for $7.95 million, the highest-priced listing in Longboat Key's luxurious L'Ambiance.Howard C. Tibbals, who created the Howard Bros. Circus Model, a complete miniature reproduction of a 1920s circus that's now part of the Tibbals Learning Center at the Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, died last year.Specs: 5,100 feet of interior space. 5 beds, 4 full and 2 half baths.Highlight: The French country-style kitchen has a center island, La Cornue electric range, two refrigerators, an ice maker, three ovens, two microwaves, wine storage and marble countertops.What we love: Those views. Many rooms boast walls of windows with Gulf views, and most offer access to the outside spaces, including a long Gulf-front terrace with a private staircase to the beach and pool. Photo: Hover Bureau Photo: Hover Bureau Photo: Hover Bureau
SARASOTA, FL

