The Compass by Margaritaville Announces “Summerzcool”

It can be hard to put a price on a dream, unless you are paying for rent and the materials to make one come true. Lakewood Ranch's Eric Coffin said he can almost touch his dream now that he has been building a 3-ton, natural gas driven air conditioner for residential application called "Quad-Gen." He said the system, being built at his office/shop on Lena Road, will reduce by 50% the carbon footprint of current electrical air conditioners and can be operated at a quarter of the cost.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO