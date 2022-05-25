ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Homeless man lit on fire while sleeping near Trump Tower

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5Kin_0fpjQKXE00

A 75-year-old man was critically injured when he was doused with a flammable liquid and lit on fire on Lower Wabash Avenue in River North early Wednesday.

The man was attacked as he was lying on the ground in the 400 block of North Lower Wabash Avenue about 2:50 a.m., Chicago police said.

A security officer from a nearby building used a fire extinguisher to put the flames out, police said.

The man suffered burns to nearly half his body and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

