Richmond, VA

UMFS opens new $11 million residential center to enhance youth behavioral, mental health treatment

By Trevor Dickerson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an investment of more than $11 million, a longstanding residential treatment program that delivers trauma-informed care to youth working to overcome emotional and behavioral challenges has created a new multipurpose treatment center focused on healing. After an investment of more than $11 million, a longstanding residential treatment program...

Richmond, Henrico, & much of Central VA Enter High COVID-19 Community Levels

Swiped from Ross Catrow over at Good Morning RVA who once again summarizes the situation better than I could. As of last night, Richmond, Henrico, and Chesterfield all have a high COVID-19 Community Level. 7-day case rates per 100,000 people in each of the localities are 274, 297, and 309, respectively (the threshold for a high level is 200). The 7-day rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people for the whole region is 10.5 (the threshold for a high level is 10). This is the first time we’ve seen a high level in Central Virginia, and it does meaningfully change the CDC’s guidance for individuals: Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public. I don’t think we’ll ever again see any sort of mask mandates—especially not from the current state-level leadership—as we’ve mostly thrown up our hands over requiring public health measures, but you may see employers and businesses change their masking policies over the next few days. If you haven’t yet, you probably should just keep a mask or two stashed in each of your bags.
RICHMOND, VA
VCU Massey Center names internship for attorney

Rudene Mercer Haynes internship will support cancer research interest. Virginia Commonwealth University’s Massey Cancer Center has established an internship named for Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Partner Rudene Mercer Haynes, the law firm announced last week. “I am humbled by this honor and pledge to continue my support of the...
Henrico Citizen

Henrico teachers to school board: restructure the pay scale

Henrico County Public Schools teachers who are continuing to push for a restructured pay scale addressed the Henrico School Board at its meeting on Thursday evening. Many teachers were dismayed two weeks ago when they learned of the school division’s recruitment effort to raise the starting pay for new teachers fresh out of college. A teacher with limited experience (zero to six years) and a bachelor’s degree will be paid $50,464 starting this fall, and beginning teachers with a master’s degree and limited experience will be paid $52,887.
Virginia Senator Hit With Restraining Order By Radio Producers.

A pair of producers at MAGA Radio Network talk WJFN Richmond, VA (100.5) took out restraining orders against Virginia Senator Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond). Two preliminary protective orders were approved on May 20 instructing the politician to stay at least 100 feet away from David Pascoe and Derek Clark. The legal...
COVID case counts up in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Another 36-hundred cases of COVID reported today in Virginia. Locally, it was a mixed bag. Augusta County reported 29 new cases of coronavirus this morning while Harrisonburg added 23. On the other side of things, Staunton recorded seven new cases while there were just five in Page County from Thursday into Friday.
Ash Jurberg

The Richmond family giving away millions

I write many articles on business leaders, entrepreneurs, and billionaires. And when I do, I get messages from readers asking what these people do to give back to the community. So today, I thought we could take a quick look at one person in Richmond that is giving away millions of dollars to the local community.
Virginia Mercury

Nuclear will be major for Virginia’s electric grid as utilities decarbonize, regulator says

Dominion Energy’s two existing nuclear plants “may become more important to the transmission system” as Virginia and the utility move to decarbonize the power grid by midcentury, a hearing examiner with the Virginia State Corporation Commission says. Under the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act, Dominion and Appalachian Power, the state’s two largest electric utilities, are […] The post Nuclear will be major for Virginia’s electric grid as utilities decarbonize, regulator says appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
