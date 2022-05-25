In a volatile market that has struggled to gain traction, Disney stock (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report has been dragging along. The company’s shares have not been declining only this year. In 2021 alone, the stock fell nearly 15% when the S&P 500 (SPY) - Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Report fared much better.

As it reaches 2018 levels again, DIS is starting to get on some investors' radar. Would now be the right time to invest in the company's stock? Let's look at a few good reasons to buy Disney before the month is even over.

Figure 1: Disney Stock: A Few Reasons to Buy Before June Coolcaesar

(Read more from the MavenFlix: Netflix vs. Disney: Which Stock Is Better Right Now?)

DIS stock price: buy the dip

DIS has pulled back more than 40% since May last year, going from $173 to $102 during the period. In a falling market, Disney continues to make new lows.

Investors who see growth potential in the company may find it unreasonable that Disney stock would trade today at prices of four years ago. To them, this may be a good opportunity to buy the stock on the dip.

Figure 2: Disney stock performance during a one-year period. Yahoo Finance

The bad news is that, historically, Disney stock performs better earlier in the year. The graph below shows that the next few months tend to produce negative average returns consistently, through September. Down 50% from the all-time high, could the worse be yet to come for Disney?

Figure 3: Disney stock average monthly return. Yahoo Finance

Wall Street’s take

Disney's latest quarter results came in below analysts' projections. However, the streaming segment did not look as bad as some believed it would. The recent performance has caused some on Wall Street to revisit their upside expectations. According to TipRanks, the average price target for DIS stock is $155, based on the estimate of 22 analysts, suggesting rich gain potential of 52%.

Even the pessimists seem to think that the risk-reward dynamic is favorable. On TipRanks, the lowest price target for the stock is $110, $8 above the current price.

Disney as a business

As discussed in our article "Disney Stock: Should You Buy After Q2 Earnings?", we see Disney as a well-rounded business that can take advantage of its ecosystem.

The combination of streaming, movie theater box office, theme parks, and merchandise can be a home run for Disney. The company can use its iconic characters and classic stories repeatedly, increasing cross-selling opportunities and creating revenue synergies.

Despite somewhat disappointing results in the last quarter, Disney’s longer-term prospects are far from discouraging. The company’s parks business, which is still not operating at full capacity, can be a bright spot as early as this year. Even streaming, which the company expects to perform better in the second half of 2022, could develop into a thriving segment over time, even after the end of the stay-at-home tailwinds.

Our view

We reiterate that we love Disney as a company and, why not, as a stock for the long haul. But the market environment remains choppy, and DIS could have a hard time thriving in it. Investors that are considering buying DIS on the dip should do their own diligence first, and go in expecting a bumpy ride in the foreseeable future.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting MavenFlix)