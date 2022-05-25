ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandview Heights, OH

H.S. Roundup: Top-seeded Liberty Union advances to district final

By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 3 days ago

BASEBALL

Liberty Union 7, Grandview Heights 0: Jon Wheeler was outstanding as he threw seven scoreless innings and limited the Bobcats to just three hits while striking out nine to help lead the top-seeded Lions to a Division III district semifinal win.

Liberty Union (21-4) scored a run in the first inning, added two more in the second inning, and sealed the deal by plating three runs in the fifth inning.

Braden Schreyer, Jacob Miller and Wheeler led the Lions with two hits and an RBI each. Cayden Carroll and John Edwards had one hit and scored two runs each and Austin Ety had a hit.

Liberty Union advances to its second consecutive district championship game and will face No. 7 seed Galion Northmor at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

