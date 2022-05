For the second consecutive election, the Town of Plymouth’s local government has a new look, with last week’s vote installing two new town council members and a new mayor. Two of the newly-elected candidates have a distinctly familiar look, as former Mayor Brian Roth — who says he is optimistic about the immediate future — and former Ward 1 Councilman John Tharps return for two year terms after losing their seats to newcomers in 2019.

