19 students and 2 adults killed in mass shooting at Texas elementary school: the latest. WKYC: Daniel Flannery, director of the Begun Center for Violence Prevention Research and Education, advocated for the Ohio School Threat Assessment, an approach aimed at preventing gun violence in schools, in the wake of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas. “It’s a set of protocols that would require an assessment and determine the imminent nature of the threat, the seriousness of the threat and identify the services that a young person might need to get help,” he said.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO