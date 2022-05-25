Increased Law Enforcement Presence At Pasco County Schools Today

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – To ease concerns that parents, guardians, students, teachers, and staff may have in the wake of the Texas school shooting , Pasco Sheriff’s Office will have an increased law enforcement presence at Pasco County schools, as calls for service allow throughout this week.

This is out of an abundance of caution to ensure that students’ last day of school is safe, and that teachers and staff remain safe for the remainder of the week.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with those affected by the horrific tragedy in Uvalde, Texas,” said PSO.

