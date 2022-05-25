ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

WEATHER- Strong Storms Move In This Afternoon

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 304 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-260815- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 304 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Numerous waves of showers and thunderstorms will move across Middle Tennessee today through tonight. A few storms could produce strong to severe winds, especially this afternoon and evening. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Additional waves of showers and storms will spread across the area on Thursday, and a few storms could produce strong to severe winds during the day. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed today and tomorrow. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 67. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Thursday Showers and thunderstorms. High near 76. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

The post WEATHER- Strong Storms Move In This Afternoon appeared first on Wilson County Source

