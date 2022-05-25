ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

WEATHER- Strong Storms Move In This Afternoon

By Clark Shelton
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 304 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-260815- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 304 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Numerous waves of showers and thunderstorms will move across Middle Tennessee today through tonight. A few storms could produce strong to severe winds, especially this afternoon and evening. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Additional waves of showers and storms will spread across the area on Thursday, and a few storms could produce strong to severe winds during the day. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed today and tomorrow. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 67. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Thursday Showers and thunderstorms. High near 76. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

The post WEATHER- Strong Storms Move In This Afternoon appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

natureworldnews.com

Earthquake at Tennessee Warns of Risks of Intense Quakes in the Region

A 2.6-magnitude mild earthquake struck the region outside Knoxville, Tennessee during the night, Weatherboy reports. According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 9 km from the town of Garland in the eastern part of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake recorded in Tennessee this month.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

City Officials warn residents to boil water before using

RIDGETOP, Tenn. (WSMV) - White House Utility District warned residents to boil their water Thursday before use due to the worry of bacteria. WHUD officials said they had discovered that the City of Ridgetop Sewer Department connected a residential wastewater service line to a WHUD water line. After testing for bacteria and not having detected any, WHUD said they still urge all customers in the affected area to boil water before use until further notice.
RIDGETOP, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Cheatham County. Tennessee Renaissance Festival May 28 – 30, 10am – 6pm 2124 New Castle Road, Arrington Travel back to 16th Century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

TDOT to Suspend All Lane Closure Activity for the Holiday Weekend

Road Construction will not delay motorists as they travel Tennessee’s highways this Memorial Day weekend. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at noon on Friday, May 27 through 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31. This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists expected to […] The post TDOT to Suspend All Lane Closure Activity for the Holiday Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Middle Tennessee Lane Closures May 27 – June 1, 2022

Below is a listing from TDOT of lane closures due to scheduled construction and maintenance activities in the Middle Tennessee area planned through June 1, 2022. NOTE: The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning noon Friday, May 27 through 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 31. The […] The post Middle Tennessee Lane Closures May 27 – June 1, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
smokeybarn.com

Ridgetop, TN – WHUD WARNING Boil Your Water Before Using

RIDGETOP TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The White House Utility District water is potentially contaminated with fecal coliform/E. coli according to officials with the White House Utility district. Thursday, May 26, 2022, White House Utility District (WHUD) discovered that the City of Ridgetop Sewer Department connected a residential wastewater...
RIDGETOP, TN
Cheatham County Source

Gas Prices Continue to Rise, Find Out the Average Price of Gas Across Middle Tennessee

The price of a gallon of gas has reached an all-time high nationally. Below you can read the average price of gas around the country and Tennessee. Data below from AAA and GasBuddy. As of May 26, 2022 Average national price of regular: $4.60 Tennessee average price of regular: $4.27 Tennessee’s average price of diesel: $5.34 […] The post Gas Prices Continue to Rise, Find Out the Average Price of Gas Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Arrest made after Thursday night fire in Rutherford County

(Rutherford County, Tenn) Just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, Rutherford County Fire & Rescue, Kittrell Volunteer Fire Department and the Lascassas Volunteer Fire Department responded to the report of an outbuilding on fire in the 1200 block of Richland Richardson Road. Units were notified that Rutherford County Sheriff’s...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 22, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from May 22 to May 27. Cheatham County Source Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for April 2022 These are the April 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more. Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for May […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 22, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events in and around Wilson County. Tennessee Black Rodeo Saturday, May 28, 1:00pm and 7:00pm 945 East Baddour Pkway, Lebanon, TN James E. Ward Agricultural Center Don’t Miss the 2022 Black Rodeo! Welcome Rodeo Fans! Grab your hat and boots and make plans to join […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Nashville Parent

6 Beaches We Love in Middle Tennessee

Open 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily through September. Sandy Beach for lake swimming and picnic areas. Sandy Beach for lake swimming. Sandy beach, picnic spots, boat/fishing ramps and swimming area. 4. Laguardo Recreation Area. ​​​​​876 Burnett Rd, Old Hickory. $5 fee per car/per day.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman dies in rear-end crash on I-40 in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has died in a crash on I-40 West in Bellevue on Friday morning. According to police, 30-year-old Lauren Searles was driving Hyundai Elantra westbound on I-40 when she slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder just passed Hwy 70 in Bellevue. Searles was pronounced dead at the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Increased Patrol and a Sobriety Checkpoint this Memorial Day Weekend

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) plans to increase patrols and utilize a variety of traffic safety enforcement tools to reduce the number of crashes across the state during this year’s Memorial Day holiday period. The THP will conduct saturation patrols, seat belt, and sobriety checkpoints, as well as increased visibility on high-crash corridors throughout the summer to reduce serious injury and fatal crashes. The 2022 Memorial Day holiday period will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27, and concludes at 5:59 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count

A look at COVID-19 cases in the following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Sumner, Robertson, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson. The information provided below comes from the Tennessee Department of Health. For more visit www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Last update: May 21, 2022 Cheatham Total Cases (Confirmed & Probable) 11,047 Deceased 121 Average Number of Cases Per Day Over […] The post Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

