ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, WV

Food Lion announced as title sponsor for Mountaineer Food Bank golf tournament

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZzIeD_0fpjHFni00

ROANOKE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mountaineer Food Bank announced Tuesday that Food Lion will be the title sponsor for their third annual Tee to Table Golf Tournament.

The event, which is set to take place on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23, 2022, will raise funds to support Mountaineer Food Bank programs, operations, outreach, education, and advocacy efforts.

“We are so thankful for their continued support and efforts with fighting food insecurity in West Virginia,” a statement from the organization read regarding Food Lion’s involvement. “In a time of uncertainty, no one should have to worry about their next meal. All funds raised from this tournament provide support to those who need it most.”

Stonewall Resort, located at 940 Resort Dr, Roanoke, WV 26447, will serve as the venue for the tournament, which will begin at 8:00am on Saturday, with a reception to be held at 7:00pm on Friday.

Those interested in getting involved can do so by organizing a team, becoming a corporate sponsor, or donating an item to the event’s prize package selection.

The tournament will be in a scramble (four-player team) format, and entry for a four-player team will be $500. This fee includes dinner, networking, drinks, breakfast, lunch, and swag bags.

Various sponsor levels and categories are available to those interested in becoming event sponsors. These include golfer swag bag sponsor, beer tent/cart sponsor, awards reception food sponsor, opening reception food sponsor, awards sponsor, hole sponsor, disabled veteran team sponsor, driving range sponsor, silver sponsor, gold sponsor, and platinum sponsor.

All sponsorships will require the use of a company logo, which can be sent to becky@mountaineerfoodbank.org.

The event also offers the option to contribute through purchase of dinner/lunch tickets only. Both Friday dinner tickets and Saturday lunch/awards tickets are available.

The event registration and sponsorship deadline is Friday, July 8, and sponsor/player benefits cannot be guaranteed for those who register after this date.

More information on Mountaineer Food Bank’s Tee to Table golf tournament, as well as information on how to register as a player or sponsor can be found here.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

21st annual Juneteenth weekend celebration announced

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley Events announced Tuesday the dates and locations for the city’s 21st annual Juneteenth Celebration and Barbeque festival event. Things will kick off on Saturday, June 18 at 10:00am with acknowledgements and remembrance to be held at Hunters Cemetery, located at the corner of Antonio Ave and Lemp Lane.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Upcoming Girl Scout Events In Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Girl Scouts of Raleigh County, Black Diamond Council announce upcoming Events. Camp Segun – July 11-12, 2022, 5:45-9P (Mon-Thur) (Fri Overnight) at Little Beaver State Park, 1402 Grandview Rd., Beaver, WV 25813. Cost is $50 per registered Girl Scout and is open to girls in grades K-12. Archery, canoeing, fishing and getting to know some powerful women are all included in this week of self-discovery. Registration deadline is June 28.
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
City
Roanoke, WV
Lootpress

New River Gorge National Park and Preserve announces Summer Schedule

GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Acting Superintendent Jason Newman announced today that summer operating hours will be in effect at park facilities starting May 28. During this summer season, the Canyon Rim Visitor Center in Lansing and Sandstone Visitor Center in Sandstone will remain open seven days a week, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. The Grandview Visitor Center will be open seven days a week from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The Thurmond Visitor Center will also be open daily from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.
SANDSTONE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Charity#Mountaineer Food Bank#Food Lion
Lootpress

Event lineup for Alderson Strawberry Festival announced

ALDERSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The activity & event lineup for the upcoming Alderston Strawberry Festival has been announced, and will include games, food, music, and more. The festival will take place this weekend on Saturday, May 28, 2022, and will feature events from 10am – 4pm. A map...
ALDERSON, WV
Lootpress

Steve-O, Kevin Gates, others announced for Charleston shows

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center has recently announced upcoming shows from a number of high-profile artists and performers including New Orleans rapper Kevin Gates and film and television personality Stephen Glover, also known as Steve-O. The Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center has been a significant draw for the Mountain State as of late, with wildly successful acts such as country superstar Morgan Wallen and rockers Shinedown and The Pretty Reckless having been only a few top-name stars to have stopped by recently.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

New state record common carp caught in Summersville Lake

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia lakes and streams continue to produce both trophy-sized game fish and record catches. On Saturday, May 7, Ayden Minick of Mt. Pleasant, PA, caught and released a new state record common carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake in Nicholas County.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Woman recalls growing up before fast-food, pizza, and television

We got an interesting E-mail from a Hinton woman the other day. She wanted to share some of her memories with our readers. If you grew up in a generation before there was fast food, you may want to share some of these memories with your children, grandchildren, nieces, or nephews. Just don’t blame me if they bust a gut laughing.
HINTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
Lootpress

If you like fresh eggs, get them from your own henhouse

A panorama of plump hens and fuzz-ball chicks chirping and scratching contentedly in the dooryard. Breakfast eggs so fresh they’re still warm from the nest. Your own chicken flock producing country hen eggs with sturdy shells that make supermarket eggshells seem like paper by comparison. And to cap it...
SHADY SPRING, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh County Schools Virtual Program registration now open

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County Schools has announced the opening of registration for their Virtual Program for the 2022-2023 school year. The program, a customized online learning experience, offers live instruction for students in grades 6-12. The standards-based curriculum provides students with a personalized learning option. Some...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Boil water advisory lifted for areas along Independence Road

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Water Company has announced the lifting of a precautionary boil water notice for areas along Independence Road. The notice, which was issued on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, was given due to a broken main line. The notice applied to the 211, 281, 319 areas of Independence Road.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Fireworks alter traffic

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Live on the Levee fireworks, happening in Charleston on Friday, May 27 at 9:30 p.m., will affect traffic on both sides of the Kanawha River, according to officials. Starting at noon, Kanawha Boulevard will be closed between Hale Street and Court Street. At 5 p.m.,...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Three Oak Hill Individuals Plead Guilty to Federal Gun Crimes

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Three individuals pleaded guilty to federal charges involving the straw purchases of multiple firearms. Michelle Grim, 51, of Eccles, and Megan Bickford, 34, of Oak Hill, each pleaded guilty to making false statements in the acquisition of firearms. Bickford’s husband, Brandon Lawson, 32, of Oak Hill, pleaded guilty to transferring a firearm to an out-of-state resident.
OAK HILL, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy