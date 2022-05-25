Food Lion announced as title sponsor for Mountaineer Food Bank golf tournament

ROANOKE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mountaineer Food Bank announced Tuesday that Food Lion will be the title sponsor for their third annual Tee to Table Golf Tournament.

The event, which is set to take place on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23, 2022, will raise funds to support Mountaineer Food Bank programs, operations, outreach, education, and advocacy efforts.

“We are so thankful for their continued support and efforts with fighting food insecurity in West Virginia,” a statement from the organization read regarding Food Lion’s involvement. “In a time of uncertainty, no one should have to worry about their next meal. All funds raised from this tournament provide support to those who need it most.”

Stonewall Resort, located at 940 Resort Dr, Roanoke, WV 26447, will serve as the venue for the tournament, which will begin at 8:00am on Saturday, with a reception to be held at 7:00pm on Friday.

Those interested in getting involved can do so by organizing a team, becoming a corporate sponsor, or donating an item to the event’s prize package selection.

The tournament will be in a scramble (four-player team) format, and entry for a four-player team will be $500. This fee includes dinner, networking, drinks, breakfast, lunch, and swag bags.

Various sponsor levels and categories are available to those interested in becoming event sponsors. These include golfer swag bag sponsor, beer tent/cart sponsor, awards reception food sponsor, opening reception food sponsor, awards sponsor, hole sponsor, disabled veteran team sponsor, driving range sponsor, silver sponsor, gold sponsor, and platinum sponsor.

All sponsorships will require the use of a company logo, which can be sent to becky@mountaineerfoodbank.org.

The event also offers the option to contribute through purchase of dinner/lunch tickets only. Both Friday dinner tickets and Saturday lunch/awards tickets are available.

The event registration and sponsorship deadline is Friday, July 8, and sponsor/player benefits cannot be guaranteed for those who register after this date.

More information on Mountaineer Food Bank’s Tee to Table golf tournament, as well as information on how to register as a player or sponsor can be found here.