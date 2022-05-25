Unsettled and Possible Severe Weather Continues for West, Central Alabama

Alabama native Yvonne Matthews, the founder of the gospel singing group – Nu Image, former choral instructor at John L. LeFlore School of Communication and Arts, and administrator at LeFlore, Citronelle, Blount, Theodore and Williamson high schools, is also minister of music of Nazaree Full Gospel Church in Mobile, Alabama. Yvonne, along with Nu Image, sponsors Youth On the Winning Side, a music event for youth and young people - an event that has become a Gulf Coast tradition. Yvonne’s life has been filled with music. From the age of three when she performed her first song in church with her dad – Deacon Fred Reed, to the present, music has carried her from state to state, to other countries to college campuses, to concert halls, to parks, to theaters, and to churches and synagogues. Yvonne was a charter member of Port City United Voices, an affiliate of the Gospel Music Workshop of America. Although she no longer performs with them, she is a board member of the organization. Her classical training at the University of South Alabama where she received a Bachelor of Music degree in piano and a Master of Education degree, and her upbringing in church music (her father – a pianist, her mother – a songwriter) at Saint Joseph Baptist Church, have produced a musician who ventures into many genres of music and the theatrical arts.

