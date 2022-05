We are seemingly stuck in the three-point era of basketball, where teams and players want to hoist up as many good-quality threes as possible. Rather than focusing on the post and feeding big men or taking mid-range jumpers, the analytics of the game has convinced almost every NBA coach that 3 points are worth more than 2 points and that shooting 40% from three is far more effective than shooting 50% from two. Hence, shooters have the green light whenever they have a great look from the perimeter, which is why teams are so keen to take outside jumpers.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO