Charles Barkley Thinks LeBron James Should Have Been On The All-NBA Second Team And Kevin Durant Should Have Been On The Third Team: “I Thought That LeBron Played At A Higher Level… That’s The Only One I Would Have Flipped."

By Aaditya Krishnamurthy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe All-NBA teams were announced last night, ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors. Kevin Durant was named to the All-NBA Second Team, whereas LeBron James was named to the All-NBA Third Team. One NBA legend believes that the two...

Donnie Lewis
2d ago

I don't understand Charles,Lebron played with 3 top 75 players,4 future Hall of Famers, he did not play defense ,his team was 16 games under.500 and his team did not make the playoffs as opposed to KD who star guard could not play in home games,James Harden basically had given up and then Ben Simmons was not available but his team still made the playoffs.What am I missing here.

