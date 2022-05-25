Charles Barkley Thinks LeBron James Should Have Been On The All-NBA Second Team And Kevin Durant Should Have Been On The Third Team: “I Thought That LeBron Played At A Higher Level… That’s The Only One I Would Have Flipped."

Giannis Antetokounmpo cannot become a free agent until 2025, but even then, one marquee NBA city may already be out of the running for him. TMZ caught up with the Milwaukee Bucks star this week as he was leaving the upscale Catch restaurant in Los Angeles. Apparently perturbed by the sky-high meal expenses, Antetokounmpo had something to say about the city of LA as a whole.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO