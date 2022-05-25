ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Stricker a WD from second major of PGA Tour Champions season after contracting COVID-19

By Steve DiMeglio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Steve Stricker is sidelined again.

The victorious 2021 U.S. Ryder Cup captain tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrew Tuesday night from the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores Resort in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the second major on the PGA Tour Champions.

“Super bummed that I tested positive for Covid on Friday and have to withdraw from (the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship) this week!” Stricker posted on Twitter. “Just a small setback and will look forward to getting back after it when I feel strong again!”

Last fall, Stricker, 55, became ill and eventually was admitted to a hospital on two separate occasions. Stricker, who lost between 25-35 pounds, said doctors could not identify the cause of his illness that threatened his life. Stricker missed six months of action as he slowly built up his strength and golf game.

Two weeks ago, Stricker won the Regions Tradition, the first of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions. It was his eighth title on the PGA Tour Champions; he won 12 titles on the PGA Tour. He also finished in a tie for second in the Insperity Invitational and tied for 10th in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in his three starts since returning to the course.

Stricker would have been playing in his fourth tournament in five weeks.

